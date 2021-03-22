National Maritime Charity Calls for Hero Nominations

By The Maritime Executive 03-22-2021 08:22:06

National maritime charity, the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society, is calling on members of the maritime and rescue communities to nominate those who have demonstrated outstanding bravery and expertise in aiding those in peril at sea, for its annual Skill and Gallantry Awards.

Since 1851, the Society has presented the awards to individuals and crews who have shown courage, bravery and expert skill in rescues at sea and once again is on the lookout for our seafaring heroes.

Nominations for the Skill and Gallantry Awards are now open with the Society seeking worthy recipients for its Lady Swaythling Trophy, Edward and Maisie Lewis and Emile Robin Awards, as well as for Crew and Individual Commendations, which all encompass different acts of bravery shown during air/sea rescues.

The Charity is calling for nominations relating to rescues that took place between 1 April 2019 and 31 March 2021. The closing date for submissions is 12 noon, Friday 7 May 2021.

It is hoped that this year’s awards ceremony will take place as usual at the Society’s Annual General Meeting in October, should COVID-19 restrictions allow, after the Charity held its AGM virtually for the first time in its 182-year history last year.

Chief Executive of the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society, Captain Justin Osmond, said: “This year more than ever, the Skill & Gallantry Awards will allow us to commemorate the unsung heroes of the maritime industry. Whilst the majority of us have been staying indoors under strict lockdown rules, let us not forget about the extremely hard-working maritime community that have been out at sea in dangerous conditions working as key workers throughout the pandemic.

“We sincerely hope that we can hold a physical event for this year’s Skill & Gallantry Awards as we would love nothing more than to come together and celebrate the maritime community and thank those that have been protecting the lives of others at sea.

“Whilst those working within the maritime and rescue communities are often humble and consider themselves to only be doing their job, it is important that we recognise and celebrate truly heroic acts and as such, I encourage anyone to come forward who has a nomination to make.”

Founded after the tragic loss of a fleet of fishing boats in 1839, the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society provides financial support to individuals in need who have worked or are still working at sea in the Merchant Navy and Fishing Fleets, as well as their dependants. Last year the Society established a £1M COVID-19 Response Fund to provide financial support to UK merchant seafarers and fishers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.