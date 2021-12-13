NAPA and IAMPA Renew MoU

[By: IAMPA]

The North Atlantic Ports Association (NAPA) and the International Association of Maritime and Port Executives (IAMPA) have renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) first established in 2017. The MOU calls for closer cooperation between the two Associations and enjoy one of the longest existing arrangements. The concept for the IAMPE was first developed over 12 years ago at a semi-annual meeting in Washington DC. The development plan called for an efficient and cost effective manner of providing professional certification to port managers and executives.

Since its inception, the IAMPE is now recognized for graduate program or continuing education credits by Maine and Massachusetts Maritime Academies, Texas Southern University, the Australian Maritime College and the State University of New York Maritime College. The education program was first developed in cooperation with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey in the 1980’s at SUNY Maritime College. Each academic partner provides graduate or continuing education credit to program participants who receive the IAMPE certification.

In addition to NAPA, the IAMPE has cooperative agreements with the Inland Rivers Ports and Terminal Association (IRPT), Houston Port Bureau, Maritime Exchange of the Delaware River and Bay, Alaska Association of Harbormasters and Port Administrators, the Maritime Association of South Carolina and American Association of Port Authorities who accepts IAMPE certification toward their PPM program requirements. The IAMPE also has over 24 port education partners throughout North America.





