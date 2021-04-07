NAMEPA to Hold 2nd Virtual Safety at Sea Seminar and AMVER Awards

By The Maritime Executive 04-07-2021 08:33:01

The North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA) announces that out of respect for everyone’s continued safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, NAMEPA will be hosting its annual Safety at Sea Seminar and AMVER Awards virtually for the second year in a row on May 20th, 2021 (14:00-18:00EDT). The proceedings will be kicked off by RDML Richard Timme who will discuss “Todays Threats” from the perspective of the United States Coast Guard. NAMEPA will present an engaging program focusing on safety issues facing industry today and followed by the presentation of the AMVER Awards recognizing the contribution of over 500 volunteer vessels by VADM Buschman.

“The issue of safety delivering the world’s goods and energy is an ever-evolving topic and challenge”, stated NAMEPA’s Co-Founder and Executive Carleen Lyden Walker. “We must be vigilant and open to opportunities to improve and grow our safety standards and vigilance.”

NAMEPA’s event is scheduled to also recognize National Maritime Day by reflecting on the role the maritime industry plays economically and globally by bringing industry and government leaders together to discuss concerns about safety, and strategies for meeting the in this rapidly changing shipping environment:

What are shipping’s vulnerabilities today?

What are the challenges facing shipowners?

How can companies mitigate risk in shipping today?

How are geopolitics affecting shipowner decisions?

How successful have companies been with remote working? What does the future look like?

Why is piracy on the upswing in 2021?

What are the needs of the mariner in today’s world?

The presentation of AMVER Awards will be held for the participants of AMVER, honoring merchant ships that volunteer to be available for maritime emergency response. The AMVER Awards was inaugurated in 1971 to recognize those vessels which regularly participate in the AMVER system. Ships flying the various colored AMVER pennants are a constant reminder on the oceans of that ship and company’s commitment to safety at sea. NAMEPA is honored to welcome VADM Buschman in conducting this year’s AMVER Awards ceremony.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.