NAMEPA 2019 Student Art Contest Winners Announced

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-11 21:55:27

Two grand prize winners and 10 finalists have been selected from 190 entries in the 2019 “All Aboard! There’s a place for you in the maritime community!” calendar art contest sponsored by the North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA), the United States Coast Guard (USCG), and the Inter-American Committee on Ports of the Organization of American States (CIP-OAS). Each year, these organizations invite students in grades K-12 throughout the Americas to create a poster on a theme related to the marine environment. A 2020 bilingual calendar showcasing the winning entries will be printed in English and Spanish.

Students were asked to submit an original poster that creatively depicts ways to embrace diversity and inclusion in the maritime community and highlight the broad range of opportunity the industry has to offer.

Maritime shipping has existed for thousands of years- ever since the earliest humans took to the water to find food, building supplies, and adventure. Throughout its history, shipping has evolved into the most environmentally friendly and safest way to transport goods around the world. Today, the maritime shipping industry transports about 90% of the items and energy people use every day.

Now, more than ever, there are technical training and education programs available to people of all backgrounds to ensure a rewarding career in the maritime sector. Many people are finding more opportunities - engineers, marine biologists, environmental experts, computer programmers, and other scientists as well as leadership, administrative and decision-making roles - every day to make shipping better by being cleaner, quieter, safer, and more energy efficient. The diversity of opportunities in the maritime industry is as diverse as the ocean itself. Successful members of the marine industry can come from any educational, geographic, or cultural background.



The winning artwork will be featured on NAMEPA, Coast Guard, and CIP-OAS websites. Finalists will receive a certificate and a calendar with the artwork from all 12 winners. Two grand-prize winning artists (one from each of the grade brackets) will receive, in addition to the certificate and calendar, a $100 cash prize and a USCG prize package.

To view the winning “All Aboard! There’s a place for you in the maritime community!” artwork visit namepa.net/art-contest.

