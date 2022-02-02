N-KOM and ABS JDP to Explore Remote Survey Techniques for Shipyards

Remote Technologies to be Trialled on Surveys After Construction in the Shipyard

A pioneering joint development project (JDP) between ABS and Nakilat - Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd. (N-KOM) will examine how techniques developed by ABS for its industry-leading program of remote survey of vessels in service can be applied to surveys and inspections in the shipyard.

Remote inspection technologies will be applied to six Class surveys for this trial, to test how they can then be used to verify the required survey or inspection by ABS Surveyors to optimize scheduling and minimize downtime for both the shipyard, vessels and ABS.

The JDP will examine how remote techniques can be carried out on rudder clearance inspection; stern tube weardown inspection; rudder plug opening inspection; boiler safety valve testing; fit-up inspections prior to welding and final weld visual inspection of non-critical items.

N-KOM Chief Executive Officer Damir Glavan said: “As one of the leading shipyards in the Middle East, N-KOM is committed to providing value-added services and solutions to our customers. In this spirit, we have worked closely with ABS to develop the remote inspection technique which would enhance our operational efficiency during the vessel repair and maintenance process. This will enable us to meet Class inspections requirements and fulfill our delivery commitment to clients while upholding our commitment to provide safe, time-saving and quality services.”

“We are taking our leadership in remote survey of operational vessels and applying that experience and insight to the shipyard. Together with our partners, we are committed to advancing safety and efficiency to augment Surveys after construction with the application of the latest digital techniques. The potential of these technologies is significant and while we will begin with these initial six survey items, over time, as the approach is proven, we can potentially expand the scope,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology.

ABS is a leader in remote survey and can conduct numerous classification annual surveys remotely on eligible vessels and has made its remote survey and audit services available to equipment and materials manufacturing clients all over the globe. Find out more about ABS remote survey services here.

