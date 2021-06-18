137
MST Group Wins £36 Million Contract with UK MOD

Published Jun 18, 2021 4:16 PM by The Maritime Executive

We are pleased to announce that Marine Specialised  Technology Group are the successful bidder in a competitive tender process with the UK MOD Defence  Equipment & Support Organisation (DE&S) to supply eighteen state-of-the-art 15.0m high-speed patrol craft  to the UK Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) and Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP).  

The craft will replace the current 14.0m – 15.0m Police Patrol Launches currently in use by the MDP and GDP.  Key roles will include protecting HM Naval Bases in the UK and Gibraltar and undertaking high-profile armed  patrolling of the UK’s borders. 

The new design will join MST’s highly successful ‘HPB’ series of enclosed patrol craft as the new HPB-1500 and  has been jointly developed with BMT. This is the same partnership behind MST’s larger HPB-1900 design of  which two are already in build for the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron. 

The craft will be powered by twin inboard diesel propulsion engines driving twin waterjets with a specific focus  on low running costs, reduced environmental emissions and suitability for significant operating hours. The  bridge will feature a fully integrated C4ISR and craft management system, utilising the latest open architecture structure and state of the art shock mitigation crew seating. These improvements in craft  capability will be a major advancement for the MDP and GDP. 

This is another exciting and high-profile project for the MST Group and will be a further step forward in the  expansion of our continuously growing craft range and our position as a leading manufacturer in the maritime  industry.

Benjamin Kerfoot, Managing Director for Marine Specialised Technology Group, said: “We are  delighted to be working with DE&S again on another prestigious project supplying our UK Defence Forces.  

This contract is another example of the success the MST Group has managed to achieve over the last two  decades and is also a key indicator of the further accomplishments we will achieve in our near-future.” 
 

