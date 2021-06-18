MST Group Wins £36 Million Contract with UK MOD

We are pleased to announce that Marine Specialised Technology Group are the successful bidder in a competitive tender process with the UK MOD Defence Equipment & Support Organisation (DE&S) to supply eighteen state-of-the-art 15.0m high-speed patrol craft to the UK Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) and Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP).

The craft will replace the current 14.0m – 15.0m Police Patrol Launches currently in use by the MDP and GDP. Key roles will include protecting HM Naval Bases in the UK and Gibraltar and undertaking high-profile armed patrolling of the UK’s borders.

The new design will join MST’s highly successful ‘HPB’ series of enclosed patrol craft as the new HPB-1500 and has been jointly developed with BMT. This is the same partnership behind MST’s larger HPB-1900 design of which two are already in build for the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron.

The craft will be powered by twin inboard diesel propulsion engines driving twin waterjets with a specific focus on low running costs, reduced environmental emissions and suitability for significant operating hours. The bridge will feature a fully integrated C4ISR and craft management system, utilising the latest open architecture structure and state of the art shock mitigation crew seating. These improvements in craft capability will be a major advancement for the MDP and GDP.

This is another exciting and high-profile project for the MST Group and will be a further step forward in the expansion of our continuously growing craft range and our position as a leading manufacturer in the maritime industry.

Benjamin Kerfoot, Managing Director for Marine Specialised Technology Group, said: “We are delighted to be working with DE&S again on another prestigious project supplying our UK Defence Forces.

This contract is another example of the success the MST Group has managed to achieve over the last two decades and is also a key indicator of the further accomplishments we will achieve in our near-future.”



