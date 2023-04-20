MSC Meravigloa Arrives in New York City for Year-Round Sailing

MSC Meraviglia arrived at her new homeport in New York at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal to operate year-round sailings from the city. This is the first time MSC Cruises has deployed a ship in New York for year-round voyages as the line further strengthens its presence in the North American market.

The move is part of MSC Cruises’ growth commitment in the United States with more embarkation ports. It complements the choice of ships and itineraries sailing from PortMiami and Port Canaveral in Florida.

MSC Meraviglia’s itineraries will range from six to 11 nights and are designed to take advantage of New York’s geographic location so that guests can enjoy the Caribbean sun during the spring and winter seasons, Bermuda in the summer or sail north to witness Canada’s natural beauty in the autumn.

Itineraries from New York on MSC Meraviglia include:

• The Bahamas and Florida – Seven to 11-night sailings with a selection of destinations, including Miami and Port Canaveral, Florida; Nassau and MSC Cruises’ private island Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, The Bahamas; Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico.

• Bermuda – Five and six-night sailings starting in August from Kings Wharf in Bermuda with several days in port to explore the island.

• Canada and New England – MSC Meraviglia, in the Autumn, will offer ten and 11-night itineraries at Newport, Boston, and Portland in the U.S. and Saint John, Halifax, Charlottetown, and Sydney in Canada.

New York has strong flight connections for international guests and MSC Cruises offers “Stay & Cruise” packages with an option to stay up to three nights in the city before setting sail. Several hotels are available, including the Hotel Riu Plaza Manhattan, Hotel Riu Plaza Times Square and the Park Central Hotel. As part of the package, guests can enjoy a complimentary guided tour through Manhattan before embarking on the ship. Hotel staff are also available to book other excursions, from a standard city tour to a special evening excursion.

About MSC Meraviglia

The 19 deck MSC Meraviglia is 315 metres long and 65 metres tall and has a capacity of up to 5,700 guests.

• 10 different types of cabins, including solo cabins, balcony cabins and stylish accommodation in the MSC Yacht Club – the premium ‘ship within a ship’ featuring butler service, an exclusive restaurant, lounge and pool area.

• Galleria Meraviglia, a promenade lined with shops, restaurants and bars that stretches more than 90 metres and lined with an impressive LED sky screen.

• 20 bars and 12 restaurants, including the Butcher’s Cut steakhouse and Kaito Sushi and Teppanyaki.

• Indoor and outdoor pools and hot tubs, together with a water park and ropes course.

• Seven different shows in the 985-seat Broadway Theatre and Carousel Lounge.

• An extensive MSC Aurea Spa to provide massage therapy, body treatments, facial treatments, and a dedicated thermal area.

• 557 square-metre gym featuring state-of-the-art equipment from Technogym™ framed with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, overlooking the main pool deck

• MSC Kids’ Club for children from 0-17 years old, with dedicated areas for babies, toddlers, children and teenagers, plus the Lego® Experience.

