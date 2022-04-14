MSC Maritime Case Summit Award Winners Announced

Senior Minister of State for Transport Mr. Chee Hong Tat

The Singapore Maritime Foundation today announced the champions of the 3rd edition of the Maritime Singapore Connect (MSC) Maritime Case Summit. The Grand Finals and Prize Presentation, graced by Senior Minister of State for Transport Mr. Chee Hong Tat, was held in conjunction with the [email protected] track of the Singapore Maritime Week.

As one of the world’s leading maritime cities, the annual case competition connects tertiary students with the intersection of business and sustainability through real-world challenge statements from leading multinationals.

From an initial 172 students across 43 registered teams, the final 12 teams hailing from Singapore’s universities and polytechnics come from diverse fields such as maritime studies, business, accounting, finance, economics, logistics/supply chain, engineering and more; indicating a recognition among the youth that complex challenges require an interdisciplinary response.

The following are the winners of the MSC Maritime Case Summit 2022:

BHP

Students will act as “consultants” to BHP to identify and evaluate the likely “winners” in safety and decarbonisation technologies that will rapidly gain momentum and adoption in the 2030's onwards, as well as the impact of future decarbonisation technology on vessel safety.

Grand Champion

Team: Mixed Greens

Institution: Singapore Management University

1st Runner-up

Team: Peaky Seeds

Institution: Nanyang

Technological University

2nd Runner-up

Team: LINC

Institution: Singapore Management University

Merit Prizes

Team: RIGS

Institution: Nanyang

Technological University

Team: SL Consulting

Institution: National

University of Singapore

CMA CGM

Students may propose to expand the CMA CGM Group’s range of ACT with CMA CGM+ solutions that enable shippers to analyse, reduce and offset their carbon footprint; OR develop a new portfolio of solutions which can take shippers on the same environmental course beyond decarbonisation. The expanded or new portfolio may include best practices or solutions that protect ocean biodiversity through reef recovery, plastic waste reduction and/or other actions that could be initiated to fight climate change and protect biodiversity. The proposals will package and price the solutions so that shippers can invest and own the initiatives to green their supply chains.

Grand Champion

Team: Kumkuats

Institution: National

University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Management University

1st Runner-up

Team: Azure

Institution: Nanyang

Technological University

2nd Runner-up

Team: Hiraya

Institution: Singapore Management University, Singapore University of Technology and Design

Merit Prizes

Team: GAIA

Institution: National

University of Singapore

Team: DAZZ

Institution: Temasek

Polytechnic

Standard

Chartered

Students will develop a solution to track and forecast asset carbon emissions, benchmarking results against market peers and industry emission reduction standards. Thereafter, students will construct a framework to price the value of a maritime carbon credit, where shipowners with high/low carbon emission ships can buy/sell into the marketplace.

Institution: Nanyang

Technological University

1st Runner-up

Team: W-COY

Institution: National

University of Singapore and Singapore

Management University

2nd Runner-up

Team: Min

Institution: Singapore University of Social

Sciences

Merit Prizes

Team: Unstopppable

Institution: Kaplan Higher Education (Murdoch

University)

Team: 17th Floor

Institutions: National

University of Singapore

Toll Group

Students will assume the role of “Head of Sustainability and Diversification” of Toll Group Asia to map out the transition and diversification of the Toll Offshore Petroleum Services facility (TOPS) business. This entails: (a) identifying significant sustainability enhancements of existing facilities in TOPS, (b) identifying (‘green’) investment opportunities to help drive growth in the front end of the business, and (c) identifying improvement opportunities within the back end of the business with clear and quantifiable economic and environmental impact.

Grand Champion

Team: SFS

Institution: Nanyang

Polytechnic

1st Runner-up

Team: Kit Cat

Institution: Singapore University of Social

Sciences

2nd Runner-up

Team: Tumblers

Institution: Singapore University of Social

Sciences

Quote from Senior Minister of State for Transport

“This diversity of skills and experiences will be crucial for Maritime Singapore to transform and thrive in the years ahead. We want to attract more young people to join the maritime industry, and to help grow Singapore’s position as a hub port and international maritime centre,” said Mr. Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Transport.

Quote from SMF Chairman

“This year’s MSC Maritime Case Summit attracted 172 students—the highest since the Singapore Maritime Foundation began organising the competition in 2019. This is an encouraging development as it signals a growing interest among the youth in the maritime sector, an important contributor to the Singapore economy and a vital player in the trade and supply chain ecosystem,” said Mr. Hor Weng Yew, Chairman of the Singapore Maritime Foundation.

Quote from BHP and Champion Team

“The MSC Maritime Case Summit is an excellent opportunity for undergraduates to understand the current landscape of the maritime industry, particularly the actions being taken around decarbonising the sector. We were overwhelmed by the innovative ideas and perspectives the students brought to help solve some of the challenges that we are facing in reducing emissions across the industry today,” said Ms. Sarah Greenough, Head of Maritime Supply Chain Sustainability and Excellence, BHP.

“Youths like ourselves are vital in driving the decarbonisation agenda and realising these efforts. Our team strongly resonates with the notion that we have to play our part as individuals to protect the planet we reside on. This challenge was a platform for us to channel our passion into action through our proposal,” said Ms. Elysia Tng, a Year 3 Business Management student from Singapore Management University and team leader of Mixed Greens, champion for BHP’s challenge statement.

Quote from CMA CGM and Champion Team

Mr. Laurent Olmeta, Chief Executive Officer, CMA CGM Asia Pacific said, “We saw innovative concepts of bringing shippers onboard to drive positive actions for climate change with the CMA CGM Group. It is inspiring to see the students taking such keen interests in driving sustainable development. As the CMA CGM Group races on to become a Net Zero Carbon company by 2050 through energy transition, sustainable operations and research and development, our young leaders will form the critical maritime talent to imagine new solutions for the energy transition of the shipping and logistics industry.”

“Achieving a green supply chain is one of our team’s greatest wishes. We wanted to contribute to this global effort of reducing waste in the supply chain through our concept of an eco-marketplace that facilitates trade of recycled products. The case challenge was a rare opportunity for us to showcase our business ideas and contribute to the conversation around sustainability,” said Mr. Isaac Chua, a Year 3 Business Administration, Operations and Supply Chain student at the National University of Singapore and team leader of Kumkuats, winner of CMA CGM’s challenge statement.

Team Kumkuats from National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University and Singapore Management University – Champion Team of CMA CGM

Quote from Standard Chartered and Champion Team

“Our challenge statement consisted of three elements – Shipping, Finance and Sustainability. I was delighted to see a wide array of solutions proposed by students across multiple disciplines. While the maritime students tackled the challenge statement in a more technical manner, those from the business faculty tended to provide in-depth theoretical solutions. Regardless, all their inputs have offered us fresh,

invaluable perspectives on some of the existing problems faced by the shipping industry, and we would like to express our appreciation to the participants for their effort over the last three months. We would also like to thank the Singapore Maritime Foundation for organising this exciting initiative and hope to collaborate again on future case summits,” said Mr. Chih Chwen Heng, Director, Shipping Finance, Standard Chartered.

“Our team firmly believes that sustainability is an essential aspect of maritime. Everyone must be involved in decarbonisation to ensure the survivability of our planet not just for this generation but the future ones as well. This challenge provided us with the platform to present our recommendations that we hope will shape a greener world,” said Mr. Edward Wong Jun Yang, a Year 3 Maritime Studies student from Nanyang Technological University and team leader of 3.5, champion for Standard Chartered’s challenge statement

Quote from Toll Group and Champion Team

“The pandemic has magnified the significance and role that the maritime and logistics industry plays in global business operations. As such, Toll is heartened and excited by the innovative ideas from participants – which both provide us refreshing insights on how to make our operations sustainable, but also reflect a growing interest and passion in this section. The winning proposal will go on to mould our efforts across our operations in 25 markets so that we can continue to move the businesses that move the world,” said Jonathon Kottegoda-Breden, Executive Vice President, Global Logistics - Asia, Toll Group.

“Sustainability is an issue that is growing in importance. With Toll Group actively taking steps towards achieving sustainable goals, we wanted to contribute by recommending actionable solutions under the mentorship of maritime professionals. Through this challenge, we have obtained a deeper understanding on business considerations that will prepare us well for the future,” said Mr. Dean Cheng, a Year 2 Supply Chain and International Business student at Nanyang Polytechnic and team leader of SFS, winner of Toll Group’s challenge statement.



