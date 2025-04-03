MSC Group Cruise Division Officially Inaugurates New Terminal in Barcelona

[By: MSC Cruises]

MSC Group’s Cruise Division today officially inaugurated the new MSC Barcelona Terminal on the first call of Explora Journeys’ luxury ship EXPLORA II.

Dignitaries who attended the commemorative ribbon-cutting ceremony included Jose Antonio Santano Clavero, the Spanish government’s State Secretary for Transport and Sustainable Mobility; Central Government Delegate, Carlos Prieto; Fourth Deputy Mayor for the Area of Economy, Tax, Economic Promotion and Tourism, Jordi Valls; Albert Dalmau, Minister of the Presidency of the Government of Catalonia and Jose Alberto Carbonell, President of the Port of Barcelona along with Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, Cruise Division, MSC Group, Gianluca Suprani SVP Global Port Development, MSC Cruises and Anna Nash, Global President, Explora Journeys.

Pierfrancesco Vago said, “Barcelona has been a strategic partner for MSC Group for more than four decades and for MSC Cruises for more than 25 years, and our commitment is unwavering. The new terminal is not just an investment in modern port infrastructure but demonstrates that we are aligned with the city’s strategy for a more balanced and sustainable model of tourism, all whilst bringing positive economic benefits to the region. We look forward to this new chapter with the Port of Barcelona as our guests from MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys enjoy the benefits that this modern, innovative and sustainable cruise facility brings.”

The terminal was designed by renowned Catalonian architecture firm Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura and includes a retail area, a spacious waiting lounge with generous seating, and an exclusive VIP lounge for premium and luxury guests. The exterior ceramic cladding pays tribute to the rich Gaudi-inspired artistic history of Barcelona with a colour inspired by the sea.

The terminal has a strong focus on environmental features and energy efficiency and incorporates energy-saving technologies and sustainable materials. This includes solar panels and optimised natural light, to minimise the need for artificial lighting along with a rainwater collection system to supply water for toilets and landscaped areas to reduce water usage.

The terminal has achieved Gold Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification in recognition of its energy efficiency and environmental responsibility.

Shore to ship power connectivity will be available in 2027 when docked ships can switch off their engines, connect to the local power grid and eliminate emissions in port.

MSC Cruises in summer 2025 will have five ships offering embarkation in Barcelona - MSC World Europa, MSC Seaview, MSC Seaside, MSC Magnifica and MSC Orchestra - as part of their sailings in the Mediterranean Sea and luxury ship EXPLORA II will also regularly call at the new terminal during the season.