MSC Cruises Joins Forces with Formula 1® for Unique Hospitality Experience

Sales open today for a range of packages and experiences on board MSC Virtuosa during the FORMULA 1® ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™ 2023

MSC Cruises enhanced its Global Partnership with Formula 1® today by unveiling a unique and high-end Grand Prix™ hospitality offering, promising an unrivaled race weekend experience at this year’s FORMULA 1® ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™ happening November 24-26, 2023.

The modern and glamourous MSC Virtuosa will be docked at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal throughout the race weekend, serving as a cruise ship hotel with stylish accommodations and a fully integrated Grand Prix™ experience to extend the trackside thrills of the season’s final race to the ship. A range of available packages combine accommodation, race tickets and exclusive insider access with F1® Experiences to make the race weekend unforgettable. Sales for the packages are now open and can be booked here.

Packages include cabin-only options for those who already have race tickets, along with cabin + Formula 1® Grandstand ticket options.

Fans searching for the ultimate Formula 1® weekend can choose the cabin + F1® Experience. This includes exclusive trackside activities, access to premium all-inclusive hospitality (Turn 1 Suite, Paddock Club and Legend), exclusive insider access like the Pit Lane Walk and a Guided Track Tour on a flatbed truck, Formula 1® personnel appearances, and more.

Guests will enjoy breakfast and evening meals, complimentary Wi-Fi, and transportation to and from the track—regardless of their chosen package. MSC Virtuosa’s docking location at The Abu Dhabi Cruise is just a short drive from the circuit, allowing guests to easily get there and back.

MSC Virtuosa will be in port from November 23-27, allowing guests to extend their race experience. The city center is also nearby, making the ship a perfect base for the long weekend.

The thrills won’t stop when fans leave the track as the festive atmosphere continues aboard for guests with themed activities, parties and entertainment, along with a dedicated children’s program.

On board the floating hotel, guests will enjoy an incredible array of amenities including restaurants and bars, two theatres, a shopping mall and Mediterranean-style promenade, a luxurious spa and fully equipped gym, five swimming pools, an interactive waterpark, extensive kids areas and much more.

In 2022, MSC Cruises signed a multi-year deal to become a Formula 1® Global Partner. This new collaboration further enriches the partnership the organizations established to drive change through their shared passion for excellence, sustainability and global entertainment.

Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises commented, “Through this exclusive hospitality offering we are bringing together the very best of two worlds–Formula 1® and MSC Cruises. By collaborating together, we are integrating the incredible atmosphere at the track with the incredible experience on board our ships to create an unrivalled and truly memorable race experience for fans of all ages.”

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1, said, “We are delighted to join forces with MSC Cruises and bring fans a unique and unparalleled hospitality experience during the season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix™. With luxurious accommodations, exclusive insider access, and the convenience of all-in-one race packages, we're confident that this partnership will make the race weekend truly unforgettable."

About MSC Virtuosa

MSC Virtuosa can carry up to 6,334 passengers and is designed to offer a dynamic and dazzling guest experience with innovative features and facilities. She is also one of the most environmentally-advanced ships in MSC Cruises’ fleet.

