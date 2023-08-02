Moose Boats, LLC Awarded Contract for Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol

[By: Moose Boats, LLC]

Moose Boats, LLC, a boat designer and manufacturer in the San Francisco Bay Area, has been awarded a new contract from Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol for the construction of a M2–35 Catamaran Rescue/Patrol Boat.

According to Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol Supervisor, Nathan Alldredge, “The Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol is excited to partner with Moose Boats to build our next generation patrol, fire, and rescue vessel. Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol is the primary emergency response for the city’s harbor, marina, beaches and Wharf. Additionally, Harbor Patrol’s area of responsibility extends to the near coastal waters of the Pacific Ocean from Santa Barbara Point to Loon Point and out to 3 miles. Rescue and mutual aid calls extend the operating area out to Coal Oil Point, Rincon Island, and out to 12 miles in the Santa Barbara Channel. The M2 will provide the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol and its officers with an ideal platform geared towards marine law enforcement, EMS, ocean rescue, marine firefighting, search and rescue, and emergency towing operations.”

The M2–35 (37’ LOA) all aluminum catamaran will be powered by twin Suzuki 300HP contra rotating dual propeller engines. A dedicated Volvo Penta diesel engine will power Firefighting capabilities that will exceed 1,350GPM through two monitors, handline discharges and one large supply discharge. Pilot house configuration will afford room to care for victims in a protected HVAC controlled environment.

