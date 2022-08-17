Moose Boats Delivers Vessel to California Fish & Wildlife Department

Moose Boats, a boat designer and manufacturer in the San Francisco Bay Area, has recently delivered an M1 – 46 to the State of California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. The vessel is to be named, “Chinook” and will be based out of Fort Bragg, California to serve as an offshore patrol boat.

Twin Volvo Penta D11-625hp turbo diesel propulsion engines, Twin Disc transmissions and Hamilton water-jets with Blue Arrow and Jet Anchor station-keeping controls power the 46-foot aluminum catamaran. Accommodations are designed around extended patrol duties for a crew of up to four with AllSalt Shoxs shock mitigating seats and berthing for each crew member, a full galley, dinette table, head and shower facilities, and an on-board desalinization plant.

Electronics and navigation equipment include a comprehensive Raymarine navigation suite including Axiom 12 multi-function screens, open array radar, autopilot, RealVision sonar and secure AIS. FLIR M617CS gyro stabilized thermal imaging camera will complement several network cameras integrated into a GOST Watch video recording system. Communications equipment include Icom, Motorola, KVH and Pyramid radio and satellite systems.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s vessel specifications called for comprehensive deck and interior outfitting to enable extended operations for Game Wardens while performing enforcement and wildlife sampling duties off the Northern California coastline. In response, Moose Boats integrated Freeman side sliding doors into port and starboard sides of the wide M1 cabin allowing the crew to freely communicate with commercial and recreational boaters as well as serve as secondary ingress and egress for the crew. A custom 24” tall fendering collar profile allows the M1-46 catamaran to make contact with both high and low freeboard vessels. Game Wardens can retrieve commercial crab traps with an electro-hydraulically operated pot hauler.

A secondary Hamilton Jet Blue Arrow and Jet Anchor control station for the Moose Boats M1 Catamaran is located on top of the cabin permitting Game Wardens to maneuver and automatically hold station with greater situational awareness during wildlife sampling and vessel boarding operations.

“Chinook” will join California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s other Moose Boats M2-38 Catamaran, called “Cabezon,” in protecting Northern California’s marine ecosystem and enhancing the safety of its commercial and recreational mariners.

Moose Boats is an established, innovative and reputable patrol and fire rescue boat builder with an extensive list of high profile, discerning public safety customers throughout the United States. Each and every Moose Boat is custom built from the deck up to address the unique and specific mission requirements of the individual agency. Moose Boats focuses on unmatched quality, attention to detail and the driving philosophy of "doing things the right way" to build the highest quality and most user-friendly public safety boats in the industry.

