MITSUI E&S Commercializes Ammonia Dual-Fuel Engines and AFSS

[By MITSUI E&S]



MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Takeyuki Takahashi; hereinafter "MITSUI E&S") have completed the commercialization of large ammonia-fueled marine engines (hereinafter " Ammonia dual fuel engines") and ammonia fuel supply systems (hereinafter "AFSS").

As the only company in Japan manufacturing both Ammonia dual fuel engines and AFSS, we have thus established a supply framework for marine propulsion systems aimed at the practical implementation of ammonia-fueled vessels.

While ammonia holds promise as a next-generation fuel that emits no carbon dioxide during combustion, it is difficult to ignite and poses risks related to toxicity and corrosiveness; therefore, ensuring safety, reliability, and environmental performance is crucial for its practical implementation in society. In February 2026, MITSUI E&S conducted land-based tests involving the integrated operation of the Ammonia dual fuel engine "MITSUI-Everllence B&W 7S60ME-C10.5-LGIA-HPSCR" and the AFSS, witnessed by ClassNK (Nippon Kaiji Kyokai), and verified their performance. Following the completion of the tests and the subsequent review, we confirmed the completion of onshore testing in accordance with classification society rules and verified compliance with International Maritime Organization (IMO) NOx regulations through NOx certification. Consequently, we have finalized the commercialization of the Ammonia dual fuel engines and the AFSS and are now able to supply it for actual vessels.

Furthermore, MITSUI E&S have already decided to expand our land-based testing facilities for AFSS compatible with both Everllence and WinGD licensed engines. In conjunction with this, we will establish a mass-production system for both the engines and the AFSS to meet the anticipated rise in demand.

MITSUI E&S are expanding our engine lineup to accommodate a diverse range of next-generation marine fuels, including ammonia; by leveraging our strength in offering ammonia-fueled engines and AFSS as an integrated package, we will contribute to the decarbonization of maritime transportation.