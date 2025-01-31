Maritime News

Orsted

Ørsted Ousts CEO as Pressure Continues in Offshore Wind Sector

Published Jan 31, 2025 6:16 PM by The Maritime Executive

Danish renewable energy giant &Oslash;rsted reported today, January 31, a change in CEOs as the company continues to struggle wi...

Read More >>
Alarm panel

New Digital Systems Bring More "Alarm Fatigue" for Mariners

Published Sep 17, 2024 11:48 PM by The Maritime Executive

&nbsp; New research by Lloyd&#39;s Register confirms a phenomenon that confounds merchant mariners: alarm fatigue. LR examined...

Read More >>
logo

The Container Logistics Implications of War in Ukraine

Published May 25, 2024 3:11 PM by The Maritime Executive

[By:&nbsp;Christian Roeloffs, co-founder and CEO, Container xChange] &ldquo;I would like to express my horror at the events of...

Read More >>
Flagship Management

Electrical Engineer

Published Dec 27, 2023 11:20 AM by The Maritime Executive

Electrical Engineer &ndash; Marine &amp; Offshore Industries We are seeking a skilled Electrical Engineer with a strong emphasi...

Read More >>
Flagship Management

Director of Operations

Published Dec 27, 2023 11:01 AM by The Maritime Executive

Director of Operations sought for&nbsp;Arizona based HVAC and plumbing equipment sales firm. Our client is a Commercial HVAC an...

Read More >>
SUNY Maritime College

President SUNY Maritime

Published Nov 8, 2023 5:21 PM by The Maritime Executive

President The State University of New York College at Maritime SUNY Maritime seeks a civic-minded, knowledgeable, and dedi...

Read More >>
Star Center

Marine Engineering Curriculum Development Instructor/Developer

Published Oct 25, 2023 2:38 PM by The Maritime Executive

S.T.A.R. Center is currently seeking a well-qualified and experienced individual to work in our Curriculum Development department....

Read More >>
Fincantieri

Fincantieri Bay Completes Second LNG Barge, Clean Everglades

Published Oct 24, 2023 3:35 PM by The Maritime Executive

Executives from Seaside LNG, Polaris New Energy and their guests gathered at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding today to christen the re...

Read More >>

Marine Electronics Technician - US Great Lakes- Remote

Published Oct 11, 2023 4:00 PM by The Maritime Executive

Our client, an established leader in the sales and service of marine electronics, is looking for an experienced Marine Electronics...

Read More >>

Operations Services Manager Fort Lauderdale FL

Published Oct 11, 2023 3:47 PM by The Maritime Executive

Responsible for managing, and supervising the Estimator/Purchaser, Field Service Engineers, Field Service Technicians, Hydraulic T...

Read More >>
More News Stories