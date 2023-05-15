MISC Announces Leadership Changes at its Petroleum Arm, AET

(Left to right): Captain Rajalingam Subramaniam President/Group Chief Executive Officer of AET and Zahid Osman Vice President, Corporate Planning

In prioritizing leadership continuity to drive the organization’s long-term success, MISC Berhad announced the change of President & CEO and Chairman of AET effective 01st June 2023. Zahid Osman has been appointed as the President & CEO, succeeding Capt. Rajalingam Subramaniam. The current Chairman, Datuk Yee Yang Chien will step down as of 31st May 2023, and Capt. Rajalingam will take over as the Chairman of AET on 01st June 2023.



At present, Zahid Osman is the Vice President of Corporate Planning at MISC. Zahid Osman joined the organization in 2017 as Vice President of Gas Assets and Solutions prior to his current role. He possesses more than 20 years of experience in the energy industry. Zahid Osman is a Non-Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of AET and he also sits on the boards of several subsidiaries and joint venture companies within the MISC Group. MISC wishes Zahid Osman the very best in his new role and also extends its appreciation to Datuk Yee Yang Chien for his contribution as the Chairman of AET.

