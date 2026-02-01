Coast Guard Calls Off Search for Missing Crew of Fishing Vessel Lily Jean

On Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for the missing crew of the fishing vessel Lily Jean, which disappeared about 25 miles off the coast of Massachusetts on Friday morning.

"The decision to suspend the search was incredibly difficult. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the family members and friends of the lost crew of the Lily Jean, and with the entire Gloucester community during this heartbreaking time," said Capt. Jamie Frederick, commander of Coast Guard Sector Boston, in a statement Saturday.

The U.S. Coast Guard received an EPIRB distress signal from the Lily Jean at about 0650 hours Friday morning, and it launched a search in response. Using several surface vessels and aircraft, it conducted a search over the span of the following 24 hours, covering more than 1,000 square miles of ocean.

One body was recovered in the search, along with a deployed but empty life raft, and six remain lost at sea. On Saturday, the USCG determined that it had completed all reasonable search operations and called off the effort.

The victims included 22-year-old fishery observer Jada Samitt, a recent graduate of University of Vermont.

"It is with profound sadness and shattered hearts that we share the loss of our beloved Jada. She was vibrant and compassionate with an infectious smile and spirit," her family said in a statement. "Jada was on the Lily Jean that day because of her strong belief in her work, not only as an observer, but as someone who knew her important role as a crew member."

Others identified by friends and family included Sean Therrien, 45; John Paul Rousanidis, 33; Paul Beal and his son, Paul Beal Jr.; and skipper Gus Sanfilippo, known for his appearance on the History Channel show Nor'Easter Men.

Lily Jean was a 72-foot fishing vessel homeported in the busy fishing hub of Gloucester. The cause of the sinking is not known, and an investigation is under way, led by the Coast Guard Northeast District.