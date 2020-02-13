Miros Introduces Radar-Based Wave Monitoring Solutions to Seatronics

By The Maritime Executive 02-12-2020 03:41:00

Miros, trusted provider of wave and current data to the maritime industry, have established a new distribution agreement with Seatronics, global leaders in the rental and sale of marine electronic equipment, to introduce their range of radar-based solutions to the Seatronics global rental pool.

With over 35 years’ experience measuring the ocean surface, Miros delivers real-time insights about local sea state and marine conditions, without the need for any equipment submerged in water.

The trusted Miros product range includes the likes of the RangeFinder and WaveFinder. These robust sensors are purpose built for accurate wave measurements from fixed and floating installations, respectively. The compact stand-alone instruments have embedded processing and storage, enabling easy and secure access to data, both locally and remotely, by utilizing modern IoT technologies. The rugged and reliable solutions have been designed with ease of installation in mind, only requiring power and an Internet connection to begin delivering real-time data to all relevant stakeholders, anywhere, anytime and on any device.

In addition, Miros’ flagship, the Wave & Current Radar, is a unique high-performance remote sensor for the measurement of directional wave spectra and surface currents. The Miros Wave & Current Radar calibrates automatically, eliminating the need for any reference equipment, and has a significant track record of operating in the most punishing conditions, all across the globe.

Brett Laurenson, Head of Business Development – Europe & Africa, Seatronics said, “We are delighted to be working with Miros to add their trusted and reliable wave monitoring solutions to our global rental fleet. Seatronics remain dedicated to providing our clients with new and innovative time efficient solutions which also contribute to enhanced safety and performance.”

Hildur Smaradottir, Chief Commercial Officer, Miros added, “Miros is very enthusiastic to join forces with Seatronics and to provide their customers with modern technology which gives accurate sea state measurements while allowing them easy access to digital data.”



