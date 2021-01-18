MIASF Holds Inaugural Waterway Cleanup Poster Contest

By The Maritime Executive 01-18-2021 09:09:00

The Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) is pleased to announce that Taylor de Don, a ninth grader at South Broward High School, is the winner of MIASF’s inaugural Waterway Cleanup Poster Contest. Taylor wins a $500 scholarship, and her artwork will be used as the official poster and flyer for this year’s event, which kicks-off March 6, 2021.

Thirteen students, ranging from grades one through twelve, submitted entries to the poster contest. The competition was judged by an esteemed panel of professional artists, including Steve Diossy, Danielle Perry, and Guy Harvey. The judges praised all entries, and were especially impressed with the emphasis on ocean clean-up, especially plastic debris.

“The mahi cleaning up a six-pack plastic ring is great, since so many animals are killed or hurt by such rings,” explained artist Steve Diossy, in his comments on why he voted for Taylor’s submission. “I especially love how the sailfish is using its bill to clean up soda cans.”

Danielle Perry also praised the winning entry’s focus on plastic debris clean-up. “The focus on ocean clean-up, especially plastic debris is great, as so many vulnerable loggerhead sea turtles eat plastic bags thinking they are jellyfish.” She also praised the winner’s artistic composition, noting the brush strokes, clear message and simple design.

Nicole Hoekstra, events coordinator at MIASF, noted the organization is extremely pleased with the response to this year’s inaugural contest. “MIASF is grateful to all Broward students who submitted entries for this first event, and we look forward to making this an annual contest” she said. “We extend a huge thank you to our esteemed judges, who took time from their busy schedules to participate in this fun and educational activity.”

