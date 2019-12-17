MHG Insurance Brokers Hires New Business Development Manager

Monica Keil

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-17 15:49:08

MHG Insurance Brokers, an international insurance brokerage and adviser, announced today that Monica Keil has joined the team as a Business Development Manager. In this role, Keil will provide property and casualty insurance guidance within the marine industry and look to further develop relationships in the local and regional business communities.

Keil joins MHG with nearly 15 years of sale experience within the marine industry and has developed long-standing relationships with a many of our existing partners. Before joining MHG, Keil was a District Sales Manager at a national provider of employee benefits, payroll, HR and employer services where she was able to manage and build relationships with clients, CPS’s, brokers, and vendors. While working in her previous role, Keil attended Miami Dade College and then University of Phoenix, and studied to obtain her 214 and 220 insurance licenses.

“With her experience as a Sales Manager, Monica’s background and outgoing personality are a perfect fit for the culture here,” said Mark Bononi, Director of Sales and Marketing. “Her experience and connections in the marine industry will allow her to hit the ground running!”

Keil has been active in the South Florida community since she began her professional career, being involved with organizations such as Marine Industries Association of South Florida, U.S. Superyacht Association, Women’s International, Shipping & Trading Association, Business Network International, and the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

About MHG Insurance Brokers

Established in 1991 in Miami, Florida, MHG Insurance Brokers is an independent, global, full-service insurance brokerage and consultative facility. Through its extensive relationships with international underwriting markets, MHG develops and provides a full range of employee benefits, risk mitigation programs, property and casualty insurance, and financial services all supported by comprehensive attention to service support for all of our clients. In the marine community, MHG is well known for its expertise in the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC 2006) and developing MLC-aligned crew insurance solutions. In the U.S., MHG provides group and individual employee benefits along with advice on federal regulations regarding the Affordable Care Act. For more information about MHG Insurance Brokers and the services we provide, please visit mhginsurance.com

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.