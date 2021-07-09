METIS Establishes Singapore Subsidiary for Southeast Asia Shipowners

Maritime data analytics specialist METIS Cyberspace Technology has opened a fully owned subsidiary in Singapore, in a move enhancing service capabilities for the increasing number of shipping companies based in Southeast Asia signing up to its solutions.

Continuing its global growth strategy, the Singapore operation provides a focus for regional shipowners set on the path of digital transformation. The new subsidiary is led by Chinmoy Ghose, Managing Director, METIS Cyberspace Technology (Singapore) Inc.

This year’s announcement of a new maritime decarbonisation centre and plans from Maritime Singapore for greener port operations offer latest evidence of the city state’s commitment to a more sustainable future.

“As one of the world’s great maritime hubs whose economy is being driven by sustainable growth, Singapore provides the ideal regional base from which to launch our expansion in Southeast Asia,” says Chinmoy.

A former Chief Engineer with a maritime career spanning 30 years, Chinmoy brings 13 years’ experience from shore-based technical services positions to his new role. He has worked for high profile shipping companies in the region, with previous posts including fleet technical management for large bulk carriers, tankers, Pure Car & Truck Carriers and containerships. His areas of expertise include maritime legislation, classification society requirements, marine surveys, and marine QHSE.

“Digitalisation and cloud-based analytics are already playing a key role in responding to climate change and it is vital that owners have the best tools at their disposal to meet and exceed regulatory requirements,” comments Chinmoy. “The METIS portfolio of ‘industry first’ solutions include our AER emissions INDEX to support financing decisions under the Poseidon Principles and a new electrical ship profiling application for evaluating the viability of alternative energy source in-port.”



METIS Cyberspace Technology (Singapore) Inc. is the second of METIS’s overseas locations, following on from the opening of its Canadian subsidiary just last month. The company has its headquarters in Athens, Greece, as well as established partnership agreements in various maritime hubs globally.

