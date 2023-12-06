METIS Appoints Panos Theodossopoulos as New CEO

[By: METIS Cyberspace Technology]

METIS Cyberspace Technology has appointed Panos Theodossopoulos as its new Chief Executive Officer, in a move designed to consolidate the company’s position as a leader in maritime digitalisation and extend market penetration.

An expert in driving business development through technological innovation, Theodossopoulos has considerable experience in leadership roles in the ICT and maritime sectors. In recent years, he has specialised in maritime digitalisation, co-founding a successful maritime tech start-up in 2015 and later serving as Chief Digital Officer at OceanKing, a leading marine technical and commercial group. Previous positions include Director of Public Sector Sales at Microsoft Hellas and General Manager Cloud Division at SingularLogic.

“In a relatively short time, METIS has established itself as a major player in the Hellenic shipping community and as a frontrunner in maritime digitalisation – both locally and internationally,” commented Theodossopoulos. “It is therefore an honour to be appointed CEO at this exciting stage in the company’s development – and I look forward to building on the success that has already been achieved.”

In welcoming the appointment, Eleni Polychronopoulou, METIS President, said: “Panos possesses extensive knowledge of digitalisation in and outside of shipping and the invaluable experience of founding and propelling the growth of a maritime technology company. He is well known and respected in the Greek shipping community while also maintaining strong international connections.”

Polychronopoulou, who will continue as President and remains fully engaged in the business, added: “As CEO, Panos brings exceptional insight and a truly collaborative approach to leading the next phase of development at METIS.”

Theodossopoulos holds an MSc in in Mechanical Engineering from Tufts University, Massachusetts, United States, and a PhD in the same subject from Imperial College London, United Kingdom.