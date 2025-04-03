Metal Shark To Unleash Newest Unmanned Surface Vessel at Sea-Air-Space 2025

[By: Metal Shark]

Louisiana-based boat builder Metal Shark is set to debut its latest unmanned surface vessel at the upcoming Sea-Air-Space military symposium in National Harbor, MD, with three days of on-water demonstrations April 7th - 9th.

Metal Shark’s new High Speed Maneuverable Unmanned Surface Vessel (HSMUSV) is a 21-foot military craft specifically configured for unmanned, human-in-the-loop operation. The HSMUSV has been designed to offer the US Armed Forces and allies a low-cost multi-payload USV solution that can be rapidly produced and quickly fielded to meet emergent needs.

The HSMUSV is based on Metal Shark’s proven high performance Relentless-class monohull platform, of which the company has delivered over 400 to the US Navy as the optionally-manned High Speed Maneuvering Surface Target (HSMST).

“We’ve delivered the manned HSMST to the Navy at the pace of up to three units per week,” said Metal Shark CEO Chris Allard. “Based on current capacity with this active production line we can deliver the HSMUSV at the rate of one unit per day, and depending on configuration and equipment the cost of each asset will be significantly below $500,000.”

As opposed to the technology-retrofit approach taken in most USV conversions, the HSMUSV comes factory-equipped with proprietary hardware and software developed in-house by Metal Shark’s SharkTech Unmanned Systems division. HSMUSV’s onboard SharkTech system enables unmanned human-in-the-loop operation and supports interface with multiple other COLREGS, ATR, and AI software packages.

The SharkTech system provides remote operators with an intuitive graphic interface for command-and-control and situational awareness. It transmits and displays real-time vessel telemetry, contacts, mission status, and video while transmitting operator commands over line-of-sight (HF radio) and beyond-line-of-sight (Starlink satellite) links to the vessel. It also sends this data over a secure VPN tunnel for integration into HQ operations. Operators can control the HSMUSV via desktop systems in operations centers or through a portable helm control station.

“Providing an end-to-end hardware and software solution allows the interface with other autonomy packages to be limited to computer code loading and configuration,” explained Mr. Allard. “However, HSMUSV is a brand-agnostic platform and will readily support most available autonomy systems in place of our own SharkTech system.”

HSMUSV features forward and aft payload bays that each can support a wide range of payloads including tethered or untethered UAS systems, surveillance or munitions systems, or various organically explosive charges, which are hosted and operated via the vessel’s native software system. Visitors to Sea-Air-Space will see an HSMUSV equipped with AeroVironment Inc.’s Multi-Pack Launcher, an all-weather remotely operated six-round autonomous launch battery carrying the AeroVironment Switchblade 300 UAV. This advanced, precision-guided loitering munitions system boasts 100 MPH sprint speeds, 60 MPH loitering speeds, and a 30-kilometer range. The Switchblade 300 offers precision strike capability with minimum collateral effects.

The HSMUSV may be equipped with a range of diesel and gasoline propulsion systems. As equipped, the vessel boasts a range of over 500 nautical miles while cruising at 25 knots, with a top speed approaching 40 knots. At lower speeds a loitering time of approximately ten days is achievable. “HSMUSV is a scalable system and part of Metal Shark’s broader USV portfolio, said Mr. Allard. “We offer a full range of unmanned solutions, from micro USVs and amphibious craft to unmanned vessels up to 115’ in length.”

Sea-Air-Space, the nation’s largest maritime national security symposium, will be held at the Gaylord Resort in National Harbor, Maryland April 7th -9th. In addition to the new HSMUSV, Metal Shark’s optionally manned HSMST-s will also be on display. Metal Shark’s convention center display is Booth 2043, and both boats will be in-water at Slip D3.