Metal Shark Delivers Foil-Assisted Catamaran to Pure Florida

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-16 17:22:07

Shipbuilder Metal Shark has delivered a new excursion vessel to Southwest Florida tour and charter boat operator Pure Florida.

Sea Flight is a custom 40’ x 14’ welded aluminum foil-assisted catamaran designed and built to USCG Subchapter “T” standards and configured to carry up to 33 passengers.

Designed by Jutson Marine Design, the vessel features a highly efficient foil-assisted catamaran hull delivering unsurpassed performance, economy, and ride comfort. Specially engineered forward and aft transverse hydrofoils elevate the hull at planing speeds to substantially reduce drag, resulting in significantly increased performance and fuel economy with modest power requirements.

Powered by twin 440-horsepower Yanmar 6LY440 diesel engines coupled to Hamilton HJ292 water jets via ZF Marine 280-1 transmissions, Sea Flight cruises at speeds in excess of 30 knots, and boasts a top speed of 40+ knots.

The second Jutson-designed vessel of its type to be built by Metal Shark, Sea Flight’s layout has been optimized to accommodate a range of Pure Florida’s eco tours, dolphin watching cruises and offshore fishing trips while offering a safe, comfortable and enjoyable passenger experience.

The vessel has been equipped with bench seating for up to 33 passengers beneath a large aluminum-skinned canopy with roll-up curtain package for weather protection, along with well-placed grab rails, rod holders, beverage holders, tackle storage, live wells, fish boxes and coolers. For night trips, white/red LED lighting has been provided throughout. The vessel has also been equipped with an enclosed head with fresh water sink.

A forward-positioned elevated helm station enclosed within a hybrid pilothouse offers full weather protection and a birds-eye view for the captain while still facilitating access to the passenger deck.

“Throughout the course of this project the enthusiasm of the Pure Florida team has been contagious and their desire to deliver the very best experience to their customers has been evident,” said Dean Jones, Metal Shark’s vice president of sales for law enforcement, fire rescue, and specialty projects. “We share in their enthusiasm, and we’re proud to deliver this advanced and efficient vessel to such a high profile and well respected operator.”

“We recognize the need to fish further offshore, and our guests are telling us they want to fish deeper, faster,” said Capt. Harry Julian, CEO of Pure Florida. “Sea Flight’s cutting edge technology and capabilities can do just that. Bringing in this new vessel shows how heavily Pure Florida is investing in our customers’ experience. The boat is ideal for half-day fishing excursions for the recreational angler and extreme long range charters for the avid angler. Sea Flight is a great option unlike any other currently available in Southwest Florida.”

Pure Florida operates a fleet of 20 vessels at its locations in Naples and Fort Myers, Florida. Founded in 2009 by the father and son team of Lance and Harry Julian, Pure Florida offers a wide range of Sightseeing, River and Sunset Cruises, Jet Ski and Boat Rentals, Jet Boat Thrill Rides, Fishing Trips and Charters, Dolphin Watch, Eco and Shelling Tours, Marine Science Educational Field Trips and private family and corporate cruises. The new Metal Shark vessel will be operated out of Pure Florida’s Naples location at the historic Tin City boardwalk.

Metal Shark is a diversified shipbuilder specializing in the design and construction of welded aluminum and steel vessels from 16’ to over 300’ for defense, law enforcement, and commercial operators. Key customers include the United States Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, Army, foreign militaries, law enforcement agencies, fire departments, passenger vessel operators, pilot associations, towboat operators, and other clients worldwide. With three fully self-contained shipbuilding facilities in Alabama and Louisiana USA plus a dedicated engineering facility in Croatia, Metal Shark’s 500+ employees produce over 200 vessels per year with a proud and proven track record of high quality, on time deliveries.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.