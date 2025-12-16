Metal Shark and Tocaro Blue Collaboration to Advance Maritime Autonomy

[By: Metal Shark]

Louisiana-based boat builder Metal Shark, a key supplier for the US Armed Forces and allies, and Tocaro Blue, a leading developer of AI-powered marine sensor processing solutions, have announced a strategic collaboration to embed Tocaro Blue’s ProteusCore™ Radar processing software into Metal Shark’s fleet of High Speed Maneuverable Unmanned Surface Vessels (HSMUSVs).

ProteusCore™ provides operators with advanced radar data fusion, machine learning based object detection and classification, and real-time target tracking, improving ISR and operational safety in maritime environments. The software will be integrated directly into Metal Shark’s SharkTech autonomous technology stack, with the new sensing capabilities available across the HSMUSV fleet. The Metal Shark HSMUSV is a 21-foot unmanned military craft designed to offer the US Armed Forces and allies a low-cost multi-payload USV solution that can be rapidly produced and quickly fielded to meet emergent needs. HSMUSV comes factory-equipped with Metal Shark’s proprietary SharkTech autonomous technology stack, a hardware and software-agnostic system enabling unmanned, human-in-the-loop operation and supporting interface with other COLREGS, ATR, and AI software packages.

“The interoperability of the HSMUSV platform and SharkTech autonomy stack have been thoroughly proven this year through participation in multiple exercises on both sides of the Atlantic,” said Metal Shark CEO Chris Allard. “By incorporating Tocaro Blue’s ProteusCore™ technology, we’re taking another step toward an intelligent vessel ecosystem, enabling our customers to make faster, data-driven decisions in critical situations."

ProteusCore TM automates all aspects of using radar for unmanned and autonomous vessel operations. By embedding ProteusCore™ directly within the SharkTech autonomy stack, operators gain a unified maritime operating picture that enhances decision-making and improves threat awareness across complex environments.

“Tocaro Blue designed ProteusCore™ to unlock mission-critical perception capabilities in commercial off the shelf marine radars,” said John Minor, CEO of Tocaro Blue. We’re excited to team up with an industry leader like Metal Shark to deliver advanced capabilities to our Nation’s unmanned maritime defense assets.”

Metal Shark specializes in the design and construction of welded aluminum vessels from 16’ to over 300’ for military, law enforcement, and commercial operators. Key customers include US and foreign militaries, law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and other clients worldwide. With two fully self-contained boat building facilities in Louisiana USA; a research, design and testing facility in Alabama, USA; plus a dedicated engineering facility in Croatia, Metal Shark’s 400+ employees produce over 200 vessels per year with a proud and proven track record of high quality, on time deliveries.