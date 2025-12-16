Swedish Navy Reports Russia’s Steps to Protect Shadow Tankers in the Baltic



The Swedish Navy is confirming that Russia is taking increased steps to protect the shadow tanker fleet while it is operating in the Baltic. During an interview with SVT Nyheter, the Swedish Navy’s Chief of Operations Marko Petovic detailed the actions the Navy and Coast Guard have seen or heard taken by Russia as Sweden and other nations increased their monitoring of the Baltic.

“The Russian naval presence has become more permanent and present in large parts of the Baltic Sea,” Petkovic told STV. “We have seen and received information that there are uniformed personnel aboard some of these shadow fleet tankers.”

Petkovic was confirming earlier reports that surfaced a few months ago that uniformed military personnel are aboard some of the shadow fleet tankers. The Swedish Navy believes they come from private security companies.

Russia was outspoken about the efforts of the Baltic nations and others to stop and inspect the tankers. The countries have cited the environmental threats from the tankers as well as the lingering fears after the reports of damage to subsea cables at the beginning of 2025.

The Swedish government announced starting on July 1 it would be enforcing new rules on ships that pass through Swedish territorial waters or the economic zone. Regardless of whether the vessels were scheduled to call in Swedish ports, it said the Coast Guard would be challenging the vessels for proof of insurance. Estonia had already been taking actions, and Finland and Germany also reported they were increasing their efforts.

Petkovic said Russia’s response is a demonstration of the importance it places on the shadow fleet operations. He believes the response, however, has currently “tied up” the Russian Baltic Navy.

He does not see any immediate risk, but says Russian vessels are a “fairly constant presence” in several specific zones adjacent to shipping lanes.

The European Union has continued its efforts at sanctioning the tankers and the enables. It has also discussed efforts to stop and detain more of the tankers for inspections. French President Emmanuel Macron has advocated for stopping the tankers, saying holding them even for a few days would disrupt the economics of the operations.

