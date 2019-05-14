MESPAS Joins Forces with NETVISION

Both MESPAS and NETVISION constantly strive to meet the needs of ship managers and provide them with best-of-breed software in their specialist areas. Now MESPAS, the Zurich-based leading technical software specialist, is joining forces with NETVISION, the Singapore-based leading provider of maritime crewing software, to provide something special: a best-of-breed, complete software package. A mature software package that not only offers all the functions of a technical ship management and crewing system, but also offers the deep functionality that comes from years of development and collaboration with users. This means that ship managers can now source a complete, leading-edge package of professional technical ship management functions from one hand. These functions have been tried and tested over many years in collaboration with users and are already established systems in many hundreds of vessels.

NETVISION’s Compas software is a state-of-the-art crew managing system that enables the management of all aspects of a crew’s activities: crew planning, crew management, crew database, training, assessment, payroll, work and rest hours reporting, payroll, travel plans and much more.

MESPAS’s TSM is a state-of-the-art technical ship management software encompassing maintenance, procurement, QHSE, operations and now crewing.

Like MESPAS, the NETVISION concept is based on cloud computing and is therefore an ideal match. Using a master database in the cloud ensures one unique set of data across fleets. Consistency is a given, time is saved, costs are reduced and business performance improved. With its integrated software solution MESPAS and NETVISION now offer a complete package, serving all the requirements of a technical ship manager. This is smart data at its very best, improving business performance for all users.

