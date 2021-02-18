Med Marine Successfully Launched Svitzer’s 30m Tugboat

SVITZER EDDA By The Maritime Executive 02-18-2021 09:27:22

30m 60TBP ASD tugboat, Eregli 85 is being built by Med Marine, leading Turkish shipbuilder and operator, at its group-owned Ere?li Shipyard. The vessel was successfully launched in Ere?li Shipyard on February 11st, 2021. First vessel of the series Eregli 84 was launched on November 20th, 2020.

The vessel is a TundRA 3000 / MED-A3060-ICE class tugboat designed by Robert Allan Ltd. The tug will be operated by Svitzer A/S. She is set to be delivered to Svitzer A/S in April 2021.

TundRA 3000 / MED-A3060-ICE design is made for tugs operating in extreme winter conditions, which makes it a great fit for Svitzer’s North European fleet. High-quality and well-designed vessels have some distinctive features compared to other 20 different designs offered in Med Marine’s tugboat portfolio. In this project for Svitzer, the winch is capable to operate over the stern as well via trunk running through the deckhouse. It is also located in an enclosed area to achieve perfect performance even in severe cold weather conditions.

Once delivered, the vessels will operate across Scandinavia, predominantly serving ports in Denmark and Sweden.

TundRA 3000 / MED-A3060-ICE design has following design particulars:

LENGTH OVERALL: 30m

BEAM OF HULL: 12.6m

EXTREME BEAM (INCLUDING FENDERS): 13.2m

DEPTH MOULDED: 5.7m



