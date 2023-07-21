Med Marine Successfully Completed Launch Of The Escort Capability Tugboat

[By: Med Marine]

The MED-A2885, belonging to the RAstar 2800 series and is exclusively designed by Canadian Naval Architects Robert Allan for Med Marine, had its launch in May 2023.

Misurata Free Zone chose Med Marine’s tugboat based on its outstanding escort capabilities, durability, and modern design that allows for efficient ship handling, coastal towing, and general-purpose towing.

The tugboat will be operated in Misurata, Libya to meet the rising marine service needs of Misurata Free Zone, effectively addressing their expanding requirements within the maritime industry.

Med Marine’s Business Development Chief Can Cicio?lu commented on the contract: “We are delighted to sign this significant contract, which we consider highly notable. We are proud of being able to tailor the design, construction and outfitting of our tug projects to meet an operator’s exclusive needs and MED-A2885 tugboat has been meticulously customized to perfectly align with the operational needs of Misurata Free Zone. This project fosters the growth of our existing partnership with Misurata Free Zone. We’re grateful to enjoy this relationship of mutual benefit and look forward to continuing our collaboration in the years ahead.”

Misurata Free Zone’s Chairman, Eng. Muhsin Sigutri commented on the contract:

We are delighted to announce another major milestone achieved among successful shipbuilding projects implemented by our valued partner (Med Marine) that launched its MED-A2885 tugboat to join our maritime fleet soon. It is ideally designed to meet the highest international standards and satisfy all the requirements and expectations serving the Misurata Free Zone during the port operations and ensuring the navigational safety of vessels while they are entering, manoeuvring, mooring and unmooring. We appreciate all the efforts of the work teams from both parties to successfully complete this project and look forward to many more years of mutually beneficial cooperation.

The tugboat’s specifications:

Length: 28,40 m

Width: 13 m

Depth: 5.40 m

Draft: 5.70 m

Traction Force: 85 tons

Speed: 12 knots

Crew: 8 people

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.