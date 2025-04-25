Med Marine Signs Five New Contracts to Kick Off 2025 Strong

[By: MED MARINE]

Starting the year with solid momentum, MED MARINE has signed five new tugboat contracts with operators in Italy, Greece, and Spain—strengthening its presence across Europe and underscoring its commitment to delivering high-performance solutions tailored to regional needs.

In January, MED MARINE signed a contract for a 24-meter DRAfter 2400 series tugboat to be delivered to Greece. The vessel will deliver a minimum bollard pull of 40 tons and is powered by a twin-screw conventional propulsion system—making it a reliable workhorse for harbour duties including towing, pushing, and mooring.

Spain is also on the roster, with a RAmparts 2300-W tug designed for versatile harbour operations. Compact at 23 meters, but delivering 50 tons of bollard pull, the tug will feature dual winches, an azimuth stern drive propulsion system, and a layout optimized for efficient multi-purpose operations. These new agreements reflect MED MARINE’s dedication to quality, trust, and long-term partnerships, while marking a dynamic start to 2025. With each new vessel, the company reaffirms its mission to deliver innovative solutions to ports around the world.

In February 2025, MED MARINE also secured an order for two RAmparts 2500-W and one RAstar 3200-W series tugboats to be delivered to Italy. Designed for versatility in harbour operations, the 25-meter RAmparts 2500-W tugs will offer 65 tons of bollard pull and feature an advanced azimuth stern drive propulsion system. The 32-meter RAstar 3200-W tug, on the other hand, is built for LNG terminal and escort duties. With an 80-ton bollard pull, dual winch capability, and LNG compatibility, this powerful unit will enhance safety and operational efficiency in demanding terminal environments.

