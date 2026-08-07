Med Marine's Latest RAmparts 2500-W Tugboat Takes to the Water

[By: Med Marine]

MED MARINE has launched a new RAmparts 2500-W tugboat from the slipways of EREGLI SHIPYARD, bringing another vessel built for its own fleet one step closer to service. Successfully launched at the end of July, the 25-metre harbour tug now moves into the next phase of her journey, with preparations continuing ahead of her entry into the fleet.

There is a particular meaning in watching a vessel built for your own fleet leave the shipyard. Every line drawn, every section assembled, and every system brought together at EREGLI SHIPYARD has been shaped with the vessel's future work in mind. This RAmparts 2500-W will soon move from construction to service, joining a fleet whose daily work depends on strength, precision, and the ability to respond when it matters.

Designed as a versatile harbour tug, the vessel delivers approximately 65 tonnes of bollard pull and is equipped to meet Class FiFi-1 requirements. Her capabilities cover ship handling, towing, pushing, mooring, and firefighting operations, supported by an azimuth stern drive propulsion system that gives her the agility needed to work confidently in demanding port environments.

Two main diesel engines drive Z-drive units fitted with high-efficiency fixed-pitch propellers, translating power into the controlled thrust required for harbour operations. Beneath the deck, the welded steel hull is arranged around watertight compartments, with dedicated spaces for accommodation, machinery, fuel, fresh water, and the propulsion system. Every part has its place, built around the simple purpose of keeping the vessel safe, dependable, and ready for the work ahead.

For MED MARINE, this vessel carries something beyond its technical specifications. It is being built to become part of the company's own working fleet, drawing directly on the shipbuilding experience developed at EREGLI SHIPYARD through years of building tugboats for operators around the world. The knowledge gained across those projects now returns to the MED MARINE fleet in a vessel shaped for the demands of life at sea.

Technical specifications of the tugboat:

Length: 25,20 m

Breadth: 12,00 m

Depth: 4,60 m

Gross Tonnage: <400

Bollard pull: 65 tons

Speed: 12 knots

Crew: 8 people