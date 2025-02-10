Med Marine's Delivery of Med-A3200 Series Tug to P&O Maritime Logistics

[By: Med Marine]

MED MARINE is proud to announce the successful delivery of its latest MED-A3200 series tugboat to P&O Maritime Logistics. The delivery was celebrated in Istanbul on January 30, marking another milestone in the ongoing partnership between the two companies.

Named 'P&O Africa' by her owners, this 32-meter RAstar 3200-W Escort Tug combines strength and reliability, achieving a remarkable 80-ton bollard pull. Meeting FIFI 1 Class standards, the vessel is equipped with advanced firefighting systems, gas detection sensors, and emergency shutdown protocols, ensuring swift and efficient action in the face of potential threats. Armed with a forward escort winch, an aft winch, and an aft towing hook, 'P&O Africa' is engineered to perform a wide array of maritime tasks—from ship handling and towing to escorting, mooring, and emergency response. With her robust design and state-of-the-art equipment, she is poised to navigate even the most challenging and demanding maritime environments with unmatched reliability.

Technical specifications of the tugboat:

Length: 31.80 m

Draft: 6.05 m

Depth: 5.57 m

Bollard Pull: 80 tonnes

Speed: 12.5 knots

Crew: 10 persons