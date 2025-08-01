Med Marine Launches Second TRAktor 2600-Z Tugboat for Svitzer

[By: Med Marine]

MED MARINE continues to reinforce its reputation for precision, speed, and reliability with the successful launch of the second state-of-the-art TRAktor 2600-Z tugboat built for global maritime operator SVITZER. Engineered to perform in the demanding conditions of Panama’s busy harbours, this powerful vessel—launched at MED MARINE’s EREGLI SHIPYARD—is the latest testament to the shipbuilder’s commitment to delivering advanced maritime solutions without compromise.

The first tugboat of the same series was launched on May 13th, showcasing MED MARINE’s ability to maintain exceptional production tempo while upholding its uncompromising standards of quality. This timely execution not only underscores the shipyard’s operational discipline, but also reflects the synergy of craftsmanship and innovation that defines each vessel launched under the Med Marine banner. Commissioned to deliver cutting-edge performance and long-term reliability, the two TRAktor 2600-Z tugboats represent MED MARINE’s first construction of this model for SVITZER. Both vessels are slated to join Panama’s dynamic marine environment in 2025, where they will contribute to safer and more efficient port operations.

Measuring 25.9 meters in length and offering an impressive 65 tons of bollard pull, these compact powerhouses are expertly designed to meet the rigorous demands of tanker, bulk carrier, and containership handling. Their advanced hull geometry, coupled with a powerful propulsion system, ensures precise manoeuvrability and directional stability—essential qualities in Panama’s marine environment. Furthermore, the design reflects a strong commitment to operational efficiency, achieving optimum fuel consumption without sacrificing performance—setting a new benchmark for smart, sustainable harbour towage.

Technical specifications of the tugboat:

Length: 25,9 m

Breadth: 12,8 m

Depth: 4,85 m

Draft: 6,05 m

Gross Tonnage: <400

Bollard pull: 65 tons

Speed: 12 knots

Crew: 6 people