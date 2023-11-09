Med Marine Launches MED-A2575 RAmparts 2500-W Series Harbour Tug

[By: Med Marine]

Med Marine, a leading shipbuilding company, is proud to announce the successful launch of MED-A2575 RAmparts 2500-W Series Harbour Tug at its group-owned Ere?li Shipyard on October 30th, 2023.

Renamed as VB AHMOSE, the vessel is a RAmparts 2500-W Series Harbour Tug designed by Robert Allan Ltd. Med Marine and Spain’s Boluda Towage signed the sales contract of the vessel back in the summer of 2023.

The high-quality Harbour Tug delivering 75 tons of Bollard Pull, is equipped to meet Class FIFI-E requirements. It is a multi-purpose tug, working off a forward winch and an aft winch for ship handling, towing, pushing, mooring, firefighting facilities and also equipped with an aft towing hook. She has a length of 25,20m, the beam of 12m and the depth of 4,60m.

Med Marine's Sales Director, Melis Üçüncü, stated, "We are delighted to have VB AHMOSE launched, built for Boluda Towage and cannot wait for her to be delivered. We are pleased to see Boluda come back to us on this occasion; We have delivered last April to Boluda VB Magnum and this underscores our commitment to providing high-quality maritime solutions to our clients once again."