Med Marine Launches Custom-Built Med-A2800 Tug for Svitzer

[By: Med Marine]

MED MARINE is excited to unveil the MED-A2800 series tugboat, crafted specifically for SVITZER at Eregli Shipyard. Launched on July 17, 2024, this cutting-edge vessel represents a leap forward in maritime innovation and engineering prowess.

RAstar 2800 series Escort Tug, spans 28.4 meters and delivers an impressive 80-ton bollard pull. Built for peak efficiency, this high-power, cost-effective tug is perfectly suited for handling tankers, bulk carriers, and containerships. Its robust construction and modern design ensure it performs reliably and efficiently, even in the most challenging conditions. Truly, the MED-A2800 is a top-tier performer in the world of maritime operations, embodying excellence and dedication to service.

Technical specifications of the tugboat: