Med Marine is Proud to Deliver the Third Tug to Guatemala

[By: Med Marine]

MED MARINE, a top-tier shipbuilder and tugboat operator, is honoured to reveal that the cutting-edge RAmparts 2300MM design series support tug has been delivered to ARRENDADORA CONTINENTAL, S.A. This marks the third tug delivery of MED MARINE to Guatemala.

The Med Marine exclusive RAmparts 2300MM series tugs are intended as multi-purpose tugs, working off a forward towing winch for ship handling and also equipped with an aft tow hook. Named as "SARSTUN" by her owners; this versatile and powerful vessel, has already begun her crucial role in supporting marine operations of ARRENDADORA CONTINENTAL, S.A. in Guatemala.

Measuring 23 meters in length and boasting an impressive 65 tons of bollard pull, SARSTUN is prepared to tackle any challenge with grace and efficiency. Powered by an azimuth stern drive propulsion system, including two main diesel engines connected to drive shafts and Z-drive units with fixed pitch propellers and high efficiency nozzles assure high bollard pull.

MED MARINE’s collaboration with ARRENDADORA CONTINENTAL, S.A. is a testament to the trust and mutual respect they’ve built over time. This delivery marks MED MARINE’s third successful delivery, reflecting the positive feedback and satisfaction from the esteemed client, ARRENDADORA CONTINENTAL, S.A. MED MARINE is honoured to be recognized as their trusted solution partner once again.

Technical specifications of the tugboat: