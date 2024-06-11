Med Marine & IGMAR Signed Contract for MED-A2875 Series Tug

[By: Med Marine]

MED MARINE and IGMAR (Member or Spanopoulos Group), signed a contract for the construction and delivery of a MED-A2875 series tug on May 17, 2024. The RAstar 2800 series tug is scheduled to be delivered to her new owner in Greece in September 2024.

The MED-A2875 RAstar 2800 series Terminal – Escort Tug, measuring 28 meters in length and boasting a 75-ton bollard pull capacity, will be equipped to meet Class FIFI-1 requirements. It is constructed as a multi-purpose tug, working off a forward winch and an aft winch for ship handling, towing, pushing, mooring, firefighting facilities and also equipped with an aft towing hook.

Ms. Melis Ucuncu, Business Development Director at MED MARINE, commented “As Med Marine, our primary goal is to meet our customers' demands in the best possible way. We are delighted that Spanopoulos Group has chosen us to build this powerful Terminal – Escort Tug. It is gratifying to see our commitment to quality recognized by our customers."

Technical specifications of the tugboat:

Length: 28,40 m

Breadth: 13 m

Depth: 5,40 m

Draft: 5,70 m

Gross Tonnage: <500

Bollard pull: 75 tons

Speed: 12 knots

Crew: 8-10 person