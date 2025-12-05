Med Marine Delivers Two Med-A3200 Series Tugboats To Noatum Maritime

[By: Med Marine]

MED MARINE proudly announces the successful delivery of two advanced MED-A3200 series tugboats — ALNOUF and ALYASAT 1 — to its esteemed client NOATUM MARITIME. Following the successful closing of the deal in mid-August, the vessels were delivered simultaneously from MED MARINE’s EREGLI SHIPYARD. These state-of-the-art vessels are set to reinforce the client’s capabilities with enhanced power, safety, and adaptability tailored for the high-stakes demands of terminal escort operations.

Crafted as LNG-compatible Terminal Escort Tugs, both vessels exemplify MED MARINE’s commitment to delivering not only performance but purpose-driven design. Each 32-meter tug is engineered to produce an impressive bollard pull of 80 tonnes, meeting Class FIFI-1 firefighting standards and outfitted for multi-purpose tasks such as towing, escorting, pushing, mooring, and firefighting.

What sets these vessels apart is their specialized configuration for operations in high- security environments, including LNG terminals. Throughout the construction phase, MED MARINE implemented critical safety enhancements, ranging from fire-risk mitigation systems to emergency crew evacuation protocols, ensuring these tugs are ready to operate in some of the world’s most sensitive and regulated maritime zones. At the heart of both ALNOUF and ALYASAT 1 lies an azimuth stern drive propulsion system, powered by twin diesel engines connected to Z-drive units. The combination of fixed-pitch propellers and high-efficiency nozzles delivers not only high bollard pull but also the precise manoeuvrability demanded by challenging port conditions.

This dual delivery underscores the strength of the ongoing collaboration between NOATUM MARITIME and MED MARINE, a partnership defined by mutual trust, precision engineering, and a shared commitment to maritime excellence. By combining cutting-edge shipbuilding with deep operational insight, MED MARINE continues to serve as a trusted partner for global operators seeking tailor-made, future-proof marine solutions.

Technical specifications of the tugboat:

Length: 31,80 m

Draft: 5,75 m

Depth: 5,57 m

Breadth: 13,20 m

Bollard Pull: 80 tons

Speed: 12,5 knots

Crew: 10 persons