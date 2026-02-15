Med Marine Delivers Dougga, the Fourth Step in OMMP's Program

[By: Med Marine]

Strengthening the maritime partnership between Türkiye and Tunisia, MED MARINE has successfully delivered DOUGGA, the fourth of six RAmparts 2800 series ASD tugboats built for Tunisia’s Office de la Marine Marchande et des Ports (OMMP). The vessel was handed over on 2 January at MED MARINE’s EREGLI SHIPYARD, marking a new chapter in the fleet renewal program launched under the November 2023 contract.

Carrying the name of one of Tunisia’s most enduring ancient cities, DOUGGA emerges as a modern echo of permanence and strength. Designed by Robert Allan Ltd., the 28-metre tug delivers 60 tonnes of bollard pull ahead and is built to Class FIFI-E standards, where disciplined engineering, firefighting readiness, and quiet resilience converge—offering confidence not only in operation, but in every moment it stands on duty.

Following the successful deliveries of BULLA REGIA, EL JEM, and OUDHNA, DOUGGA enters service as the fourth vessel in a program defined by consistency and technical discipline. Powered by twin medium-speed diesel engines and featuring an open aft deck configured to carry two 10-foot containers, the tug is equipped for towing, mooring, escort operations, pushing, and firefighting.

With DOUGGA now delivered, the six-vessel program continues to take clear shape—each handover reinforcing a shared focus on capability, reliability, and the long-term evolution of Tunisia’s port operations.

Technical specifications of the tugboat:

Length: 28,20 m

Beam: 11,50 m

Depth: 5,49 m

Draft: 5,40 m

Gross Tonnage: 428

Bollard Pull: 60 tons

Speed: 12 knots @ 80% MCR

Crew: 8