Matson Contributed $8.6 Million to Community Programs in 2025

[By Matson]

$3.1 million to Food Security programs

$ 1.8 million to Health & Human Services

$871K to Environmental programs

Matson contributed a total of $8.6 million in cash and in-kind support in 2025 to 709 charitable organizations and non-profit programs across the communities it serves.

Cash contributions, including funds directed by employees through the company's Matching Gift program, added up to $3.7 million in 2025, while the value of donated services and equipment totaled $4.9 million.

The biggest categories of giving for the year were Food Security programs, with $3.1 million in cash and in-kind support; Health & Human Services with $1.8 million in cash and in-kind support; and Environmental programs with $871,000 in cash and in-kind support.

As part of its pandemic response plan in 2020, Matson made a multi-year commitment of $5 million in cash and in-kind services to support food bank networks in Hawaii, Alaska and Guam. In 2023, the company committed to providing another $5 million in cash and in-kind services to continue supporting community food bank networks through 2026.

In 2025, Matson contributed $5.8 million in cash, services and equipment support to organizations in Hawaii, Guam/Micronesia and the South Pacific, with the largest category of giving in Food, Agriculture & Nutrition program support at $2.6 million. The company donated $1.9 million in cash and services to organizations in Alaska, and more than $897,000 in cash donations to community organizations on the continental U.S.

Substantial contributions from donated or discounted shipping supported food banks and food security programs in Hawaii and Alaska as well as environmental and recycling programs in Alaska.

In Hawaii, Matson added 100 containers to its existing pledge of 400 containers of in?kind shipping services annually through 2026 to help Hawaii Foodbank meet rising demand, equating to 3.5 million additional meals for Hawaii families. Matson also donated $25,000 in cash to The Food Basket, Hawaii Island's Foodbank, and $25,000 in cash to Hawaii Foodbank Kauai.

Larger contributions of in-kind services or cash in Hawaii include:

Hawaii Foodbank - $1.9M

Maui Foodbank - $ 555,000

Maui Wildfire Recovery - $ 526,000

Hawaii Pacific Health - $116,000

Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii - $100,000

PBS Hawaii - $100,000

Children's Discovery Center - $100,000

Larger contributions of in-kind services or cash in Alaska include:

Alaskans for Litter Prevention and Recycling - $658,700

Food Bank of Alaska - $254,000

University of Alaska Foundation - $66,000

Seward Association for the Advancement of Marine Science - $65,000

Larger contributions of primarily in-kind services in Guam and Micronesia include:

University of Guam Endowment Foundation - $70,000

Ayuda Foundation - $67,000

Canvasback Missions - $25,000

Pacific Mini Games - $21,000

500 Sails - $17,000

Contributions supporting social service programs include:

$100,000 in targeted annual grants supporting 10 social service focused nonprofit programs in Matson communities

$87,000 in higher education scholarships aimed at supporting student leaders pursuing fields of study in maritime and supply chain logistics

Led by employee committees in Hawaii, Alaska and Guam, Matson focuses its community support on local programs providing vital health care and human services; youth development / recreation; disaster preparedness and recovery; education; cultural and environmental preservation; the arts; agriculture and nutrition; and maritime safety.

Additional information on Matson's community support activities is available in the company's Sustainability Reports posted online at: https://www.matson.com/sustainability/sustainability-reports.html

