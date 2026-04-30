Israeli Forces Intercept Boats from Activist Flotilla Seeking to Reach Gaza



For the second time, Israeli forces have acted to stop a flotilla of small boats loaded with activists that were attempting to reach Gaza and creating an international spectacle. Last October, Israeli forces intercepted the boats close to the Israeli shore, but this time Israeli forces sought to stop the flotilla while it was in international waters near Greece.

The group, calling itself the Global Sumud Flotilla, had initially set out from Barcelona on April 12. Last week, they had attempted to circle an MSC containership in the central Mediterranean that they accused of transporting materials to Israel.

The group gathered in Italy and set off on Sunday, reporting that it consisted of 56 small boats. They were calling themselves the “largest coordinated civilian maritime mobilization,” saying their goal was to challenge the Israeli blockade of Gaza and advance the opening of a permanent humanitarian corridor. They reported that Greenpeace’s Arctic Sunrise vessel and the rescue ship Open Arms had accompanied them as they set off from Italy. They said the boats were registered in Poland, Italy, Spain, Slovenia, and France.

Late on Wednesday, April 29, they reported Israeli forces intercepted the boats in the vicinity of Crete. A Greek government spokesperson confirmed that 55 vessels were 50 nautical miles off the Peloponnese and were being watched by Israeli warships and the Hellenic Coast Guard.

An Israeli naval officer can be heard in one of the group’s videos urging them to change course and not to proceed. They were told to direct their aid through established and recognized channels. They were also told they could sail to Ashdod, Israel, to offload supplies, which would be transferred to humanitarian groups and delivered to Gaza.

Israel intercepted humanitarian aid ships bound for Gaza in international waters near Greece, flotilla organizers said. The group called the move an 'escalation of Israel's impunity' https://t.co/kEL9hCOpP7 pic.twitter.com/gPPjJmTKNr — Reuters (@Reuters) April 30, 2026

The group contends the Israelis launched drones and employed communications jamming technology before boarding their boats. The group’s online tracker claims 22 boats were intercepted west of Crete and that 45 boats are still sailing south of Crete. Other reports are saying 36 boats were still heading toward Gaza.

The group issued a statement calling the intervention “piracy.” They claimed some of their boats were disabled and demanded that Greece, Malta, Italy, and Cyprus launch a SAR operation. They were also calling on commercial and private boats in the area to divert and provide aid.

The “Board of Peace,” organized by world leaders including Donald Trump, issued a statement saying, “The ‘flotilla’ heading to Gaza is the performative love-boat activism of people who know nothing of and care even less for the condition of Gazans.” They also called for directing aid through established humanitarian channels while reporting their success in stopping Hamas from stealing aid supplies.

Israel’s UN envoy, Danny Dannon, said Israel was stopping the flotilla before it reached “our area.” He called the activists in the group “delusional attention-seeking agitators.”

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Israel’s Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar, said they were coordinating with the Greek government and would transfer those intercepted to Greece. The group was claiming that as many as 175 to 180 people had been taken into custody.

The first attempt at the flotilla stopped when there was an explosion on a boat off Malta in May 2025. The group asserted that they had been attacked by Israeli drones. About 40 boats and as many as 450 people approached Israel in October and were stopped by Israeli forces. The group claimed they were treated harshly, while Israel said they were given food and water and quickly placed on airplanes to be deported back to Europe.

