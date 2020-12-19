Master Marine Delivers Grain Express To Plimsoll Marine

By The Maritime Executive 12-15-2020 07:05:00

Master Marine, Inc. (MMI) has delivered the 67’ x 28’ M/V Grain Express to Plimsoll Marine. The Grain Express is the second of four vessels that MMI is scheduled to deliver to Plimsoll Marine, one of the Lower Mississippi River’s premier push boat operators. These four state-of-the-art vessels are designed by Entech Designs, LLC. and are fully compliant with all United States Coast Guard regulatory requirements.

“Plimsoll Marine’s goal is to provide the Lower Mississippi River with premier push boat services and the delivery of the Grain Express marks yet another milestone in our effort to build and maintain the industry’s most modern fleet of push boats,” said Angus R. Cooper III, President, Cooper/T. Smith. “We look forward to operating all four of these new vessels, including the Grain Express, at Cooper Consolidated’s midstream terminals and barge fleets.”

“Cooper Consolidated’s customers expect the safest, most efficient, and reliable operations, and Plimsoll’s first-class team and state-of-the-art vessels best ensure we are consistently exceeding the expectations of our customers,” said Karl Gonzales, Vice President of Plimsoll Marine.

Grain Express Specs

The towboat is powered by two (2) Laborde Products, Inc. Mitsubishi 803 HP Tier III diesel marine engines operating at 1,400 RPM and coupled to Twin Disc 5321 gears. Laborde Products also supplied electrical power with two (2) Northern Lights 65KW Tier III electronic controlled generators with RW Fernstrum, Inc. keel coolers throughout.

A pair of Sound Propeller Services, Inc. 70” x 48” x 7” four-blade stainless steel propellers provide thrust through two (2) J & S Machine Works, Inc. 7” ABS Grade two propeller shafts with all Thordon Bearings, Thorplas bushings and shaft seals. RIO Controls and Hydraulic, Inc. supplied the steering system for the two (2) 7” main and four (4) 7” flanking rudders.

Gulf Coast Air & Hydraulics, Inc. provided a pair of Quincy reciprocating air compressors and ventilation fans. Schuyler Maritime, LLC supplied all 18” x 12” rubber fendering around the perimeter of the vessel and push knees.

R.S Price & Son provided a Carrier mini-split HVAC system in all interior spaces with Blakeney Marine providing all custom woodwork and interior finishes. Donavon Marine supplied the large Bomar aluminum windows and Dales Welding and Fabricators, LLC provided the aluminum exterior doors. Wintech International, LLC supplied a pair of 40-ton deck winches and New World, Inc. provided all electronics and communications, with an alarm system from Unlimited Control & Supply, Inc.

Each of the four towboats have the capacity for 10,400 gallons of fuel, 4,359 gallons of potable water and 9,500 gallons of ballast water, along with providing a maximum 7’-9” working draft. Each vessel is outfitted with three (3) crew staterooms housing 6 crewmen, 1 ½ baths and a full galley arrangement.

Plimsoll Marine

Plimsoll Marine, a Cooper Group Company, is the Lower Mississippi River’s premier towboat operator with a state-of-the-art fleet of vessels that perform fleeting and barge services from Baton Rouge to the Head of Passes. To learn more, visit: www.plimsoll.com.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.