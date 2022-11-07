Master Development Plan 2022-2052 Supports a Clean Transition

[By: The Belledune Port Authority]

BELLEDUNE, NB - The Belledune Port Authority is announcing the completion and adoption of a new development plan to foster investment, enable green energy production and bring sustainable industry solutions to New Brunswick and the world.

“We are transforming to diversify, grow and green our business,” said BPA President and CEO Denis Caron. “This plan supports our long-term ambition to build a Green Energy Hub to attract clean industry while also focusing on the process of greening our current operations.”

The Master Development Plan 2022-2052 lays out a 30-year roadmap to transition the BPA away from declining traditional industries and toward a more dynamic future while supporting a green and clean economic transition for New Brunswick.

The Port generates significant revenue from coal imports to fuel NB Power’s nearby Belledune Generating Station, which is affected by Canada’s decision to phase out coal by 2030.

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) provided a contribution of more than $1.7 million through the Government of Canada’s Canada Coal Transition Initiative (CCTI) to the Port for an extensive series of studies to produce the plan. This funding enabled the Port to seek input from experts in marine transportation, green energy, community and industry stakeholders and Indigenous rights holders.

“Transitioning to a low-carbon economy is a priority of our government in order to protect our environment and our economy,” said the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA. “As New Brunswick transitions away from coal, we are committed to working with community partners to create new opportunities as we transition to a greener and more sustainable economy.”

“The Port of Belledune is a critical infrastructure for the economic development in northern New Brunswick,” said Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie-Bathurst. “With the Port’s plan to become a green energy hub, it will play an important role in our transition to a low-carbon economy.”

With a focus on environmental stewardship, good governance and economic prosperity, the Belledune Port Authority has already begun this transition. Last year saw a 63 per cent increase in biomass shipments from the port. Along with a focus on programing all terminals to their maximum practical capacity, this enabled has the port to exceed its net-profit target.

Moving forward, in addition to planning for current operations and business, the Port will prioritize green development that complements other activities at the Port through the creation of a Green Energy Hub.

The Green Energy Hub is a special development site intended to attract sustainable industry powered by clean and green energy. It will be a major business driver at the Port, requiring new partnerships at all levels to lay the foundation for first-of-kind energy developments in New Brunswick.

“Our Port has a proud and prosperous history of supporting our community with heavy industry,” said BPA Board Chair Hermel Vienneau. “The world is now demanding cleaner and more sustainable businesses and we are rising to this challenge with a bold vision to attract and develop clean and green industry here in Northern New Brunswick.”

