Video: French Navy Tests Weaponized Jet Ski Drone Attacking Vessel

The French Navy as part of an ongoing effort to develop new systems and defenses conducted a drone test using a modified jet ski carrying an offensive charge. The goal was to test the explosive force as well as the potential weaponization of drones.

Analysts point out that the Ukrainians have reported a high degree of success in their use of drones attacking Russian warships and other vessels in the Black Sea and ports. Other countries have also tested a broad range of drones while videos from the Houthi rebels in Yemen showed the devastating results from their unnamed drone boats launched against tankers and bulkers in the Red Sea.

The French test took place on April 26 off Toulon using a one-way attack unmanned surface vehicle based on a jet ski. The target was a decommissioned barge that was used to transport cargo. They placed metal reinforcement and tires against the hull of the vessel to increase the effectiveness of the test while attempting to prevent the vessel from sinking.

The video shows the drone boat traveling at high speed as it hones in on its target vessel. Multiple camera angles and sensors capture the moment of impact. The drone was launched from a French Navy offshore patrol vessel.

Since 2021, the French Navy has been conducting tests under its Polaris approach designed to improve training and stimulate new innovations. The approach seeks to conduct its tests in conditions as close as possible to actual operations.

Other tests in the program have included in December 2024 using a French nuclear submarine to fire a heavy torpedo at a retired navel vessel, which was sunk. They conducted shock tests on a frigate using a naval mine last February and in March tested offensive and defensive drones and drone systems in a full-scale amphibious operation.

