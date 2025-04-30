CMA CGM Expands Air Cargo Operations Closing Air Belgium Acquisition



CMA CGM is accelerating the development of its air cargo business launched in 2021 as an adjunct to its logistics operations. The group received approval from the Belgian courts today, April 30, for its offer to acquire the bankrupt Air Belgium and transfer of the airline’s assets through an agreement with the court-appointed liquidator.

The French group stepped in a month ago with a last-minute rival offer to acquire the air operations after the original offer from a group called Air One Belgium, a joint venture of the UK’s Air One International and the Dutch company Peso Aviation Management, failed to close. The buyout had been accepted in December 2024 but the court grew frustrated setting a March 27 deadline for alternate offers.

CMA CGM partnered with Air Belgium between 2021 and 2023 to launch the French-branded cargo operations before it received its licenses. Air Belgium operated its four Airbus A330F aircraft under agreement with CMA CGM before the French group received its certificate and launched operations at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport.

Air Belgium was founded in 2016 and started operations offering long-haul passenger flights and cargo operations in March 2018. It however was financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and later the war in Ukraine forcing the company to focus on its cargo operations. China’s Hongyuan Group invested in the company in 2022 owing a 49 percent interest and a new working relationship was formed providing services for the Chinese group. Due to continuing financial difficulties, Air Belgium ceased its passenger operation in September 2023 to focus on air cargo and leasing for passenger and cargo flights.

CMA CGM reports it transferred the company’s assets and will continue the Air Belgium brand with operations from Belgium. It is also maintaining 124 jobs, including 72 pilots and 52 operational and support staff.

The acquisition accelerates the growth plans for the French group’s air cargo business effectively doubling capacity while the group waits for the delivery of new aircraft it has on order for CMA CGM Air Cargo. It says the addition of the base in Belgium will enable it to create tailored solutions for forwarders, shippers, and other logistics customers.

CMA CGM Air Cargo based at Paris-Charles de Gaulle, currently operates two Boeing 777f aircraft to Hong Kong and Shanghai. It also has one Airbus A330F operating to Zhengzhou and has established an air freight hub in Chicago. This hub is being serviced by two Boeing 777F aircraft operated by Atlas Air under the CMA CGM Air Cargo brand.

The group highlights that will now be operating an air cargo fleet of nine planes made up of four Boeing 777Fs, three Airbus A330Fs, and two Boeing 747Fs. It looks to expand its trans-Pacific routes and support the expansion of its cargo activities in the American market with the delivery of new aircraft.

CMA CGM Air Cargo currently has an additional Boeing 777F currently on order. Starting in 2027, it will also be added eight Airbus A350 craft. Three of the planes will be used in the American market as the group continues to grow its air cargo offerings.

The major carriers turned to air cargo recently to round out their logistics offerings. In addition to CMA CGM, both Maersk and MSC launched branded air cargo services. CMA CGM committed during a meeting with President Donald Trump to expand its U.S. air cargo operations are part of its investment in logistics operations in the United States.

