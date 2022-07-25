23
Views

Master Boat Builders to Construct New Tugboat for Bay Houston Towing

Published Jul 25, 2022 3:34 PM by The Maritime Executive

[By: Master Boat Builders]

Master Boat Builders, Inc. today announced that it has executed a contract to build a new tugboat in its Coden, Ala., yard for Bay Houston Towing Co. of Houston, Texas. Master Boat Builders currently has three tugs under construction of a different design for Bay Houston Towing Co.

Naval architect and marine engineering firm, Robert Allan Ltd. designed the tugboat, which will meet United States Coast Guard Sun-M regulations and will be classed through the American Bureau of Shipping. 

The tugboat will have an overall length of 98’-6” feet, beam of 42’-5”, and produce a bollard pull of over 80 metric tonnes. The vessel will feature two Caterpillar main engines (3516E), EPA Tier 4 certified and each producing 3500 HP, along with two Schottel Z-Drive thrusters (SRP 510FP), and a Markey Machinery Company bow winch (DEPCF-48-100).

