Mass Maritime Partners with Buzzards Bay Coalition for Schooner Learning

[Massachusetts Maritime Academy]

This past spring, Massachusetts Maritime Academy (MMA), a top-ranked public university with undergraduate degree programs focusing on science, engineering, technology, math, and business that blend academics and experiential learning, in partnership with the Buzzards Bay Coalition and its Outdoor Learning program, delivered a hands-on cultural and maritime experience to 650 New Bedford elementary and high schools students. Through this dynamic collaboration, students explored Cape Verdean heritage, traditional sailing techniques, and the rich maritime history of Buzzards Bay.

Now in its second year, the partnership offers New Bedford public schools students in grades 3 to 12 a dynamic opportunity to embark on educational day trips aboard the historic SSV Ernestina-Morrissey, immersing them in learning that weaves together science, navigation, history, and Cape Verdean culture. This year’s program included 15 day trips, engaging a total of 650 students.

Each stationary outing aboard the Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey featured interactive learning stations, led by Buzzards Bay Coalition Outdoor Learning Manager Carly Baumann, coalition instructor Logan Mendes, local educators Lynn Connor and Jeannine Louro, and the schooner’s Captain Tiffany Krihan and her crew from Massachusetts Maritime Academy. Students discovered the Ernestina-Morrissey’s history, participated in hands-on water quality testing, and gained insight into maritime navigation and the responsibilities of a ship’s watch.

“We had a front row seat to witness how excited the New Bedford public schoolchildren were to experience science, history, sailing, and outdoor exploration on the Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey,” said Mark Rasmussen, president of the Buzzards Bay Coalition. “We were thrilled to be part of this initiative with MMA, particularly because of the strong and unique ties between New Bedford, Cabo Verde, and the schooner.”

“Our partnership with the Buzzards Bay Coalition exemplifies our commitment to experiential learning and community outreach,” said Rear Admiral Francis X. McDonald, USMS, president of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. “By welcoming students aboard the SSV Ernestina-Morrissey, we’re not only sharing the Academy’s maritime heritage, we’re also inspiring the next generation to explore science, culture, and stewardship through hands-on discovery.”

The SSV Ernestina-Morrissey is part of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy’s permanent fleet, serving as an educational platform for sail and leadership training for cadets, K-12 STEM programs, and community engagement.

