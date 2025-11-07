Marlow Navigation and Green Marine Team Up

[By: Marlow Navigation]

To support its customers in the transition from conventional to alternative fuels and to further strengthen the qualification and preparation of the crew supplied to its clients, Marlow Navigation has forged a close partnership with Green Marine, the industry leader in the methanol-as-marine fuel chain.

This decision was based on the very successful and tested cooperation over the last two years, during which the focus has been on several training initiatives, knowledge exchange and support in the area of low flash point fuels which resulted in Marlow Navigation becoming a fully accredited provider of IGF courses (STCW) in the Philippines.

Green Marine, who is best known for its pioneering role in supporting owners and managers in the implementation process of methanol as an alternative fuel, will support and assist Marlow by advising, consulting and training owners and crews for the design and lay-out, processes and procedures and safe handling not only of methanol-fuelled engines, but in the future also regarding LNG, Ethanol and Ammonia.

Green Marine’s engineering background combined with expert knowledge gained from consulting clients on the majority of new and retrofit alternative fuel projects globally, ensures Green Marine is positioned right at the forefront of new developments and innovation, constantly updating its knowledge platform.

With the assistance of Green Marine, Marlow will now be able to offer face to face and simulator training on alternative fuels in the Philippines and very soon also in Europe. Utilising the existing resources of Green Marine in the Far East, including Singapore and China, as well as through the development of blended learning courses with live online classrooms, the aim is to provide learning solutions on a global scale.

“We (Marlow) have always seen training as a vital part of our service when offering crew and technical management. The cooperation agreement between Green Marine provides Marlow Navigation with access to the expertise on alternative fuels. It further enhances our ability to provide customised solutions to our customers whilst strengthening the qualification of our crews,” states General Manager, Marlow Navigation, Joern Clodius.

Clodius goes on to stress that it is of utmost importance to prepare crews for the changes ahead: “We don’t know yet what finally will be the chosen fuel of the future. Much will depend on the availability of the specific alternative fuel and the expected trading area of the vessel. For that reason, we must be able to provide solutions for the different options with their own characteristics and dedicated training needs,” continues Clodius. “The one size fits all approach, which in some areas may have been an option in the past has definitely run its course and crews today, more than ever before, need to be specifically trained for the vessels, engines and fuels they are in charge of.”

“At Green Marine, our mission has always been to bridge the knowledge gap between today’s conventional operations and tomorrow’s clean-fuel reality,” adds CEO of Green Marine, Fredrik Stubner. “This partnership with Marlow allows us to expand our global network of maritime professionals and apply more than a decade of direct experience in methanol and other low-flashpoint fuels to a new generation of seafarers. By embedding best practice from real-world projects into high-impact training, we can accelerate safe adoption, strengthen operational readiness, and contribute tangibly to the decarbonisation of shipping.”