Marlink Extends Global Network with New Hybrid Services

By MarEx 2019-05-23 19:52:31

Marlink, the world-leading satellite communications provider, will introduce an all-encompassing new hybrid communication service at Nor-Shipping 2019. Called Sealink Global 4G, as a turnkey solution it provides everything needed to leverage fast, low-latency mobile services when in network range while complementing VSAT connectivity when in regulated regions.



Devised as a single global capability with full predictability on performance and costs, Sealink Global 4G is a ready-to-go solution bringing a new dimension of low-latency and flexible connectivity to Marlink’s global multi-band maritime network. The subscription is part of Marlink’s suite of 4G Services that also allows ships to use alternative carriers such as Wi-Fi and mobile virtual networks.



The Sealink Global 4G service package is based on an onboard connectivity kit with options including Wi-Fi antenna, a Global 4G subscription and a subscription to Tampnet; the blistering fast, high-capacity offshore communication network for vessels operating in the North Sea or the Gulf of Mexico.



With intelligent routing, Sealink Global 4G automatically switches to the best available connectivity source, but also enables customers to apply their own preferences and connect to 4G when VSAT is also available. The solution deploys the latest-generation terrestrial internet service in coastal regions, enabling swifter and cost-effective connectivity in near-shore areas, and comes with the reassurance of round-the-clock support from Marlink’s expert engineers, who can remotely access on board equipment even if VSAT is unavailable.



“Sealink Global 4G’s low-latency, high throughput connectivity is a cost-effective back-up solution and complement to our global multi-band Sealink VSAT services,” says Tore Morten Olsen, President Maritime, Marlink. “Crucially, it provides always-on connectivity even in areas where satellite communications are restricted.



“We’re delighted to be launching the service at Nor-Shipping and look forward to discussing this comprehensive new solution with customers. We have considered every eventuality in our drive to provide ships and crews with the last word in reliable 4G connectivity; and we are confident that our turnkey approach, with easy integration into our multi-band network, meets the need for always-available and high-performance voice and data communications.”



Sealink Global 4G has been tested by several customers in different regions around the world, with very positive feedback on performance and reliability. The service will be available following its launch on the Marlink stand (BO2-16) at the Nor-Shipping maritime trade fair in Lillestrøm, Norway, 4-7 June 2019.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.