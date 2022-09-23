Marlink Boosts Network Solutions for Maritime & Enterprise Customers

Marlink, the smart network solutions company, has added SpaceX’s Starlink service to its offerings, strengthening its connectivity solutions portfolio for maritime and enterprise customers.

As experts and pioneers in satellite communication solutions, Marlink and OmniAccess will leverage Starlink – a high-speed, low-latency broadband internet service enabled by a constellation of satellites in Low Earth Orbit – to complement their portfolio of smart network solutions and services globally. Under the agreement, Marlink and OmniAccess will act as global “authorized Starlink integrators” for maritime and enterprise customers.

Marlink’s integration of Starlink with existing highly reliable VSAT, LTE (4G/5G) and terrestrial connectivity solutions will result in a seamless user experience. Marlink and OmniAccess will orchestrate the different connectivity paths to provide their extensive global customer base with unmatched communications network solutions that will substantially improve customers’ business-critical applications, passenger communications, and crew and remote workers’ welfare.

“This ability to utilise Starlink is giant step in our strategy to provide our customers with the best-in-class user experience, combining our industry-leading GEO satellite connectivity solutions with the next generation LEO high-speed, low-latency services,” said Erik Ceuppens, CEO, Marlink Group. “We are looking forward to working with SpaceX to integrate Starlink as part of our smart network solutions, creating a superior global connectivity service for our extensive maritime and enterprise customer base across the world.”

“Adding Starlink to its offerings will bring a new dimension of connectivity to Marlink’s global customer base,” said SpaceX Vice President of Starlink Sales Jonathan Hofeller. “This low-latency, high-bandwidth broadband experience will allow enterprise and maritime customers to manage their remote businesses more efficiently than ever before.”

