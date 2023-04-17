Marlink and Alpha Ori Technologies Partner

Marlink and Alpha Ori Technologies partner to combine expertise to provide best-in-class IoT services. Together they will deliver an integrated solution to collect onboard data and provide actionable insights vessel operators can use to improve operational efficiency and support critical maintenance routines.

Marlink, the smart digital solutions company, has signed an MoU to create a strategic partnership with Singapore’s Alpha Ori Technologies (AOT) to support shipowners, shipmanagers and charterers in collecting data and providing advanced analytics they need to improve vessel performance and monitor the health of onboard systems.

The MoU will see the two entities cooperate to bring vessel performance improvements using AOT’s SMARTShip™ and Marlink’s BridgeLink platforms, optimising services for delivery via Marlink’s hybrid network, enjoying streamlined and secure delivery of data and resources.

By combining improved navigational safety and voyage performance data with predictive maintenance and digital services, these two market leaders can deliver a best-in-class service experience for shipowners, vessel operators and managers across the maritime industry.

SMARTShip™ is a digital platform that delivers real time analytics to increase operational efficiency. AOT’s goal is to provide insights that unlock investment opportunities to secure the most promising returns. Easy to use, it enables faster decision making in day-to-day operations.

BridgeLink is a solution that connects to any data-enabled equipment installed onboard ship, collecting data which is saved to the cloud for analysis by the client or third parties. By streamlining the data collection process from onboard systems it can support competitiveness by maximising vessel availability.

Feedback collected by AOT and Marlink suggests that the vast majority of shipping companies will not hire IoT and data specialists or make investments on in-house IT infrastructure to capture the operational data they need; preferring to use off-the-shelf analytical apps that will provide insights and recommendations based on turned contextualised data into actionable information.

“The value of data to shipping’s digitalisation and decarbonisation process cannot be underestimated but not every shipowner has the resources to manage the capture of data or to turn this into performance information,” said Nicolas Furgé, President, Digital, Marlink. “This partnership with AOT gives shipowners a platform that can manage both vessel operations and maintenance planning - and to help reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions.”

“It is imperative for shipowners and operators to leverage real time digital data and make decisions based on real time analytics and we see a sense of urgency and an upward trend in adoption driven by the sustainability agenda the maritime sector has embraced,” said Bala Sankaran, Co-CEO, Alpha Ori Technologies. “This partnership with Marlink will help us in scaling and leveraging on Marlink’s data acquisition platform for a faster SaaS deployment

